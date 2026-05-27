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Georgia Tech baseball receives $5 million gift before Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech athletics says donation will span across multiple seasons.
Georgia Tech baseball received a matching commitment from an anonymous donor that will total up to $5 million in additional scholarship opportunities for its student-athletes. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech baseball received a matching commitment from an anonymous donor that will total up to $5 million in additional scholarship opportunities for its student-athletes. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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41 minutes ago

Georgia Tech baseball just received a significant financial commitment amid its historic 2026 campaign.

The Yellow Jackets on Tuesday announced a gift from an anonymous donor that will match multiyear $2.5 million commitments to Tech baseball scholarships, totaling up to $5 million in additional scholarship support over the next several seasons.

The announcement of the pledge comes just days before Georgia Tech (48-9) opens play in the Atlanta Regional against Illinois Chicago, The Citadel and Oklahoma. The program says the pledge shows the donor’s “passionate support of student-athlete scholarships.”

Ryan Alpert, Georgia Tech’s vice president and director of athletics, said that “additional scholarship support is critical in the recruitment and retention of top-level players.”

The donation also comes at a time in which roster costs have soared across major college sports, following the approval of the House settlement last year. The settlement also raised the number of scholarships allocated to baseball programs from 11.7 to 34, opening up the opportunity for further financial investment in the sport.

Tech coach James Ramsey said the pledge will “continue the program’s upward trajectory and carry on the great tradition of Georgia Tech baseball for years to come.”

The Jackets have achieved historic numbers this season, including possessing the most prolific offense of the modern era and becoming the first ACC program to sweep the regular season and conference titles in the same year since North Carolina in 2013.

About the Author

Fisher Isbell joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2026 as a sports summer intern, covering various professional and college sports. He is entering his third year at the University of Alabama and serves as the sports editor for The Crimson White, the school's student paper, covering primarily Alabama football and men's basketball.

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