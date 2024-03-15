A.M. ATL: The school voucher fight, explained

***

SCHOOL SCHISM

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Controversial school voucher legislation is on the move.

The bill, which would use up to $140 million in taxpayer money each year to subsidize some students’ private school tuition, narrowly passed the Georgia House on Thursday. It now heads back to the state Senate, where another successful vote would send it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for approval.

With thanks to my AJC colleague Ty Tagami for his reporting, let’s take a closer look at the legislation that could transform Georgia education — for better or for much, much worse, depending who you ask.

What it means: Under the recently amended version of Senate Bill 233, any K-12 student zoned for a public school scoring in the bottom 25% of state performance measures could transfer to a private school and request $6,500 to help defray the costs. Homeschooling is eligible, too.

Students would have to attend their intended public school for at least a year, though incoming kindergartners could bypass that requirement.

What supporters say: The crux of the argument from GOP supporters is that increased voucher access can help poor kids escape failing schools. They frequently frame vouchers as “funding students, not systems.”

The proposed spending cap would limit participation to about 21,000 students statewide.

“The goal is to help individual children,” Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, R-Milton, said Thursday.

What opponents say: Democratic lawmakers — and a few Republicans — say the legislation would only exacerbate funding crises in Georgia’s public schools while cutting private school costs for the rich. Private school tuition can cost much more than $6,500, they say, meaning those most in need still wouldn’t be able to change schools.

“It is still and remains a tool to defund public education,” said Rep. Miriam Paris, D-Macon.

What’s next: After Thursday’s slim victory in the House, the SB233 returns to the Senate for a vote. The exact timing is unclear but it could come quickly. Only five working days remain in the legislative session.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who wields the power to sign bills into law, is in favor of school vouchers.

Stay tuned to AJC.com and follow @Ty_Tagami for all the latest.

DECISION DAY

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Is Fani Willis’ relationship with a special prosecutor enough to disqualify her office from its 2020 election interference case? After months of legal wrangling and hours of testimony, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee may well rule on the matter today.

A disqualification would task the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia with appointing another prosecutor to handle the high-stakes case.

Follow reporters Tamar Hallerman (@Tamar Hallerman), Bill Rankin (@ajccourts) and David Wickert (@dwickert) for up-to-the-minute coverage. And don’t forget to sign up for the AJC’s Trump indictment newsletter.

MORE TOP STORIES

» An Atlanta treatment center recently sent inadequately treated wastewater — and E. coli bacteria — into the Chattahoochee River.

» Following AJC investigations into violence and corruption inside Georgia’s prison system, a group of state senators will take a fresh look at the Georgia Department of Corrections.

» Finally, some positive Hartsfield-Jackson news: Peachy Airport Parking is set to finish construction on 1,250 new parking spaces by the end of the month.

CAPITOL COUTURE

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Sometimes you gotta relax a little and have some fun — even under the Gold Dome. With that in mind, AJC reporter Maya Prabhu brings you the finalists for her fifth-annual competition of Georgia’s best-dressed lawmakers.

You can vote for your favorite right here before the winner is announced next week.

PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS

Some Democrats worry that President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign won’t give Georgia the same battleground treatment as states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

» Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel

FALCONS UNDER FIRE?

Don’t freak out. But the NFL is reportedly investigating the Falcons for tampering involving new quarterback Kirk Cousins. During his introductory press conference, Cousins suggested he spoke with the team’s athletic trainer and public relations staff before he was technically allowed to.

Meanwhile: The team traded quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore. They also signed former 49ers wideout Ray-Ray McCloud.

BRAVES BUZZ

Credit: AP File Photo Credit: AP File Photo

The season’s still two weeks away, but lots of news bubbling up in Braves world.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

There are lots of things to do around town this weekend — but don’t forget St. Patrick’s Day. Atlanta’s holiday parade (featuring grand marshal Monica Pearson) starts at noon Saturday at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets.

Over in Savannah, they’re marking 200 years of festivities. Take a look at how it all started.

MORE MASQUERADE

Iconic Atlanta music venue the Masquerade added a new concert room called The Altar. We got a sneak peek before it opens next week.

ON THIS DATE

March 15, 2008

In a rare occurrence, a tornado swept through the heart of Atlanta. One person died and 30 sustained injuries — but things could’ve been much worse.

If an SEC tournament basketball game at the Georgia Dome hadn’t gone into overtime, tens of thousands of people would’ve exited the stadium just as the storm blew through.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured employees and clients celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marietta’s Three-13 Salon. Nedra Rhone explores the trendsetting business’ history and future in her latest column.

ONE MORE THING

You know what? It’s been a long week and that was a lot of news. Just take care of yourself and be safe out there this weekend, OK?

