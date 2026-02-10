A.M. ATL: Needs more blue

News

Morning, y’all! Did you know there are flying squirrels in Georgia? The Southern flying squirrel is one of four squirrel species native to the state. New goal: see one of these charming creatures in the wild and try not to cry with joy.

Let’s get to it.

HOW TO BUILD A POLICE DEPARTMENT

An analyst monitors camera feeds at the Real Time Crime Center inside DeKalb County Police Department Headquarters.
An analyst monitors camera feeds at the Real Time Crime Center inside DeKalb County Police Department Headquarters.

Residents and business owners in Tucker, Georgia, are mulling whether the city needs its own police department. Tucker is currently served by the DeKalb County Police Department. Leaders say the notion isn’t an indictment of current police work — the city simply needs more dedicated resources.

🔎 READ MORE: How the county and city are handling the possibility

A BLACK CDC PIONEER REFLECTS ON RACE AND TRUST IN MEDICINE

Benita Harris changed lives at the CDC, but faced a difficult end to her career.
Benita Harris changed lives at the CDC, but faced a difficult end to her career.

During her 34 years at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Benita Harris didn’t just witness change — she was a part of it.

🔎 READ MORE: The community connection Harris made that changed everything

Where is Harris now? Last April, Harris’ department was officially disbanded as part of the Trump administration’s widespread CDC cuts. Harris was unceremoniously dismissed; her retirement and benefits were left blowing in the wind. She ended up on a “DEI watchlist” created by Trump supporters and suffered public harassment.

MAN ACCUSED IN WALMART KIDNAPPING CASE FILES SUIT

Last year, Mahendra Patel spent six weeks behind bars after being accused of trying to abduct a 2-year-old boy in an Acworth Walmart.

🔎 READ MORE: What Patel said ‘saved (his) life’ in the case

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

✏️ Georgia lawmakers are focused on early education this legislative session, and there’s a good reason why. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the need for a more robust early education system — and more lenient regulations for parents.

⚖️ The affidavit used to justify a search warrant for the Fulton County ballots is expected to be unsealed today. The document will reveal what kind of evidence the Department of Justice relied upon, and could contain more information like interviews and cited documents.

COUPLES THAT REFLECT TOGETHER, STAY TOGETHER

What do the most successful couples in Georgia have in common? Mindfulness.

University of Georgia researcher and relationship expert Evin Richardson worked with 415 northeast Georgia couples for a study on how mindfulness affects relationship well-being. Long story short: the more, the better.

What is mindfulness?

If you find meditation or deep breathing too frivolous, just wait for the next psyche-incinerating traumatic event that punches a hole through your life. It won’t seem so silly then, and you’ll be on your way to Mindful Town in no time!

🪷 READ MORE: Making time for mindfulness

NEWS BITES

Pitchers and catchers report today: What to watch for during Braves Spring Training

The long winter is almost over, baseball fans.

Olympic athletes’ medals are breaking during celebrations

Don’t bite them too hard!

Scenes from a joyous Bad Bunny Super Bowl show watch party in Decatur

The Super Bowl is actually two different events: a football game with a concert in the middle of it, or a concert with some football at either end.

Valentine’s Day gifts that are thoughtful, cool and actually useful

Weird, “Doll made out of your lover’s hair” didn’t make the list.

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 10, 1926

Evolution ban not voted; never taught in schools, board members assert. Contrary to published reports, the Atlanta board of education has taken no action proposing to outlaw the teaching of evolution in the public schools of Atlanta … Teaching of the theory of the evolution of man from lower forms of animal life, as embodied in the Darwinian theory, never has been permitted in the schools, and the word “evolution” is not even used in the teaching of biology …

One hundred years ago, there was no fight against teaching evolution in Georgia schools because evolution wasn’t taught in Georgia schools. In fact, public factions continued to fight against the teaching of evolution in Georgia schools for decades, right up into the 2000s.

ONE MORE THING

You know who’s really going to enjoy Braves Spring Training? Brian Snitker, official retiree. “It’s just going to be fun to bop around and not have duties,” the former Braves skipper said about his new role. We love that for him. Bop away.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

