1 dead in shooting at Palmetto Elementary; students and staff safe, district says

The Fulton County school relocated students to a nearby middle school.
Palmetto Elementary School was put in lockdown Tuesday because of a criminal investigation. No students were involved, officials said. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools)
By
Updated 17 minutes ago

One person was fatally shot outside a Fulton County elementary school Tuesday, prompting a lockdown amid the criminal investigation, officials said.

A district spokesperson confirmed an adult was killed and said no students were involved.

“All students and staff are safe,” Fulton County Schools said in a statement.

Palmetto Elementary School on Carlton Road will remain under a hard lockdown until law enforcement has cleared the area.

All students were relocated to Bear Creek Middle School about 5 miles away. Palmetto enrolls about 500 students in prekindergarten through fifth grades, according to Georgia Department of Education data.

Officials are asking parents and the public to stay clear of the school for safety reasons.

Fulton County Schools police officers are leading the investigation, which remains “active and ongoing,” according to the district.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to law enforcement for additional information. An AJC photojournalist is headed to the scene.

— This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

