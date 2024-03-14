Desmond Ridder traded to Arizona for wide receiver Rondale Moore

Former coach Arthur Smith just wanted Ridder to manage games and get the ball to the weapons on the offense, but that was too tall of a task for him. The Falcons ended up playing musical chairs at the quarterback position, going back and forth between Ridder and Heinicke.

When Heinicke, who played at Collins Hill High School, sustained an ankle injury, Ridder found out 90 minutes before kickoff that he would start the regular-season finale. He was fine for a half, but three plays into the third quarter he tossed an interception that ignited a 31-0 run by the Saints.

Ridder posted a 6-7 record as a starter last season. He completed 249 of 388 passes (64.2%) for 2,832 yards, 12 touchdowns to go with the 12 interceptions. He finished with passer rating of 83.4.

The offense, which averaged 334.3 yards per game and ranked 17th out of 32 teams in the NFL, never flourished consistently. The passing attack averaged 207.3 yards per game, which ranked 22nd in the league.

Ridder had his best game in a showdown with Houston’s C.J. Stroud, a 21-19 victory for the Falcons on Oct. 8. Heinicke also led the Falcons to a 29-10 victory over the Colts on Dec. 24.

Ridder handled the situations of moving in and out of the lineup well. He was first benched in the eighth game of the season at halftime against Tennessee. Heinicke started the next two games.

After the bye week, Ridder was reinstated as the starter and went 2-2. After losses to the Bucs and Panthers, he was benched again.

Ridder tried to just keep playing through the ups and downs of the season.

Heinicke was 1-3 as a starter.

