A.M. ATL: The thing with feathers

Hope is a dimming ember lighting our ever-darkening path. At least, that's the conclusion of a new Gallup poll about American optimism for the future. In 2025, about 59% of Americans were enthusiastic when asked to evaluate how good their life will be in about five years.

WHAT THE FBI ELECTIONS RAID AFFIDAVIT SAID The affidavit used to justify the FBI’s seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots was unsealed yesterday. The document shows the Trump administration relied on disproven allegations and the word of known election conspiracy theorists to justify the raid. 🔎 READ MORE: You can read the document for yourself here These were the allegations cited in the affidavit:

Fulton County has admitted it does not have scanned ballot images for all of its ballots.

The county has admitted some ballots were scanned multiple times.

During a hand recount of every ballot cast, tallies of ballots were inconsistent with the actual votes within each ballot.

Election observers reported spotting suspiciously “pristine” ballots.

During a machine recount, the county reported more than 17,000 fewer ballots counted than in the original tally.

The allegations are a mixture of truth, falsehoods and misdirection. Ultimately, the ballots were part of three vote counts — an Election Day machine count, a hand-count audit and a machine recount — as well as numerous investigations and lawsuits. All confirmed Trump’s loss and proved any inconsistencies did not alter the result. Were there any surprises in the affidavit? No. David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, summed it up: “no allegations of intent, no allegations of election theft, no allegations of foreign interference, and no allegations that the statute of limitations doesn’t apply.” Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. ANOTHER ICE WAREHOUSE IS COMING TO GA The Trump administration is set to buy a second Georgia warehouse for mass immigrant detention, expanding the state’s already extensive detention network. The warehouse is in Oakwood, Hall County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. Oakwood’s city manager told the AJC it will receive ICE detainees in a few months.

This is in addition to the warehouse the federal government just purchased in Social Circle.

WHEN A TREE FALLS ON A MARTA TRAIN, DOES IT MAKE A SOUND? In December, heavy winds toppled a tree onto a MARTA train car, causing “significant damage” to both the train and tracks (but thankfully no injuries to the people aboard). The incident caused several days of service disruption on MARTA’s Red and Gold lines. Here’s the problem: This is the first the public is hearing of it. While MARTA alerted customers to a fallen tree on the tracks and communicated about delays at the time, the agency did not disclose that a train had derailed.

Train derailments are a rare and serious matter, considered by the Federal Transit Administration to be a major safety event with all of the attendant reporting and paperwork.

The AJC learned about the derailment from reviewing MARTA’s public records log, which included a request for records related to the derailment from an unknown party. Journalism: It’s a skill, and it still matters. 🔎 READ MORE: What MARTA leaders said about the derailment

Magnolia-infused gin? Say less, I'm sold. Pro sports races to capture Gen Z and Gen Alpha with AI and Italian brainrot