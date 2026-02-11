News

A.M. ATL: The thing with feathers

Plus: FBI raid, new ICE plans in GA
Morning, y’all! Hope is a dimming ember lighting our ever-darkening path. At least, that’s the conclusion of a new Gallup poll about American optimism for the future. In 2025, about 59% of Americans were enthusiastic when asked to evaluate how good their life will be in about five years. More than half? I’m actually impressed.

Let’s get to it.

WHAT THE FBI ELECTIONS RAID AFFIDAVIT SAID

The affidavit used to justify the FBI’s seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots was unsealed yesterday. The document shows the Trump administration relied on disproven allegations and the word of known election conspiracy theorists to justify the raid.

🔎 READ MORE: You can read the document for yourself here

These were the allegations cited in the affidavit:

The allegations are a mixture of truth, falsehoods and misdirection. Ultimately, the ballots were part of three vote counts — an Election Day machine count, a hand-count audit and a machine recount — as well as numerous investigations and lawsuits. All confirmed Trump’s loss and proved any inconsistencies did not alter the result.

Were there any surprises in the affidavit?

No. David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, summed it up: “no allegations of intent, no allegations of election theft, no allegations of foreign interference, and no allegations that the statute of limitations doesn’t apply.”

ANOTHER ICE WAREHOUSE IS COMING TO GA

The Trump administration is set to buy a second Georgia warehouse for mass immigrant detention, expanding the state’s already extensive detention network.

🔎 READ MORE: The scope and cost of Georgia’s growing ICE detention sites

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

👨🏻 Sen. Jon Ossoff is attracting a new demographic of supporters: the buttoned-up “quarter-zip” faction of middle-aged white dudes.

🚢 Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch plans to retire in 2027. Under his leadership, the state’s ports have become a “national gateway” for shipping second only to New York and Los Angeles.

💰 Paramount is once again sweetening the pot in its hostile takeover attempt of Warner Bros. Discovery. The company even pledged to fund WBD’s proposed $2.8 billion “breakup” payout to Netflix if it halted the merger.

$2.8 MILLION

That’s how much the city of Atlanta has spent defending its public safety training center in court since 2023. About a third of that was spent on consultant fees for legal processes that never materialized regarding a citizen-led petition to force a referendum on the site’s construction. More here.

WHEN A TREE FALLS ON A MARTA TRAIN, DOES IT MAKE A SOUND?

In December, heavy winds toppled a tree onto a MARTA train car, causing “significant damage” to both the train and tracks (but thankfully no injuries to the people aboard). The incident caused several days of service disruption on MARTA’s Red and Gold lines.

Here’s the problem: This is the first the public is hearing of it.

🔎 READ MORE: What MARTA leaders said about the derailment

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 11, 1966

Major point in Bond case lost in impact of decision. The doctrine that state legislatures have absolute power to disqualify anyone from membership has crumbled here in federal court. ... The point that shattered the doctrine of absolute legislative power in membership was all but lost in the impact of Mr. Bond being refused membership. … (The decision) puts every state legislature on notice that if they act unreasonably or arbitrarily in disqualifying any elected legislator, the federal court can judge the action.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the moment that would define Civil Rights icon Julian Bond’s public life: his election to the Georgia House of Representatives and the state’s extraordinary effort to bar him from taking his seat. Dive deeper into the story through coverage from the AJC’s Natalie Mendenhall and Ernie Suggs.

ONE MORE THING

It’s not my favorite Emily Dickinson jam, but here’s the poem from today’s subject line. Got a favorite poem? Send it to me, I wanna see.

