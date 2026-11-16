Food & Dining The AJC Guide to Thanksgiving recipes, including what to make with leftovers Our favorite recipes for appetizers, turkey, sides, dessert and more. Share Turkey is usually the star of the Thanksgiving table. We offer four recipes for it. Food styled by Vivian Lui. (Romulo Yanes/The New York Times)

CH By Candy Hom 14 minutes ago

This collection of recipes from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution archives makes it easy for you to start planning your menu for the big day and the days after. You’ll find everything from a 1970 cheese ball recipe to a cookbook recipe for Indigenous pumpkin seed mole you can serve with tortilla chips. We also have John Kessler’s upside-down roast turkey recipe, and if you want something smaller, a turkey schnitzel with only five ingredients that comes together in less than 30 minutes. Twelve different sides are featured, including grilled Brussels sprouts, potato gratin and Disney’s mac and cheese, plus some great wine ideas to pair with them.

Party cheese ball from the 1970s is back for Thanksgiving. (Candy Hom for the AJC) 4 savory appetizers before the big meal There are so many appetizers that are considered a must at every family gathering; for instance, mine requires a deviled egg platter. Along with that, here are a few appetizer recipes we have covered in our Food and Dining section for you to try. A pumpkin seed mole recipe with Indigenous roots The return of the cheese ball

Wow your guests with a fancy, yet easy, morel appetizer A deviled egg recipe from 102 years ago Thanksgiving turkey can be made several ways. (John Kernick) 5 Turkey recipes for crowds of every size Everyone has a particular way to prepare a whole turkey, whether it’s roasted, smoked or deep-fried. And if you’re only cooking for a few folks, try a turkey schnitzel you can make in under 30 minutes, or a bacon-sage butter turkey breast.

Charred Brussels sprouts recipe from "Grill Time!" by Noah Galuten. (Kristin Teig) 12 different sides from mashed potatoes to dinner rolls I personally believe that Thanksgiving is about the sides, which is why there are a dozen recipes to choose from. There are two stuffings, three potato dishes, and a gourmet mac and cheese recipe from Disney. Many of these can be made ahead, and the Brussels sprouts can be cooked on the grill, freeing up your oven space. Now you can make Disney’s gourmet mac and cheese at home