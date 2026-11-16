This collection of recipes from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution archives makes it easy for you to start planning your menu for the big day and the days after.
You’ll find everything from a 1970 cheese ball recipe to a cookbook recipe for Indigenous pumpkin seed mole you can serve with tortilla chips. We also have John Kessler’s upside-down roast turkey recipe, and if you want something smaller, a turkey schnitzel with only five ingredients that comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Twelve different sides are featured, including grilled Brussels sprouts, potato gratin and Disney’s mac and cheese, plus some great wine ideas to pair with them.
4 savory appetizers before the big meal
There are so many appetizers that are considered a must at every family gathering; for instance, mine requires a deviled egg platter. Along with that, here are a few appetizer recipes we have covered in our Food and Dining section for you to try.
Everyone has a particular way to prepare a whole turkey, whether it’s roasted, smoked or deep-fried. And if you’re only cooking for a few folks, try a turkey schnitzel you can make in under 30 minutes, or a bacon-sage butter turkey breast.
If turkey isn’t your thing, here are 5 equally delicious mains
Sometimes, people aren’t fans of Thanksgiving turkey. Rather than risk eating a dry bird after hours of prep, make a chicken confit with chanterelles or an apple butter pork tenderloin roast. Virginia Willis also shared three recipes with alternatives to pricier meats, including a vegan stuffed roast pumpkin.
12 different sides from mashed potatoes to dinner rolls
I personally believe that Thanksgiving is about the sides, which is why there are a dozen recipes to choose from. There are two stuffings, three potato dishes, and a gourmet mac and cheese recipe from Disney. Many of these can be made ahead, and the Brussels sprouts can be cooked on the grill, freeing up your oven space.
It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a pie on the table, which is why we have your choice of pecan, sweet potato and apple below. We’re also sharing a pumpkin cheesecake and a couple of simple options to switch things up, too.
The days after Thanksgiving can leave you feeling defeated and sometimes unmotivated to cook a meal. Here are a number of recipes to use up your leftovers without feeling like you’re just reheating the same old dishes.
Kellie Hynes offers a number of brunch ideas that are not only nourishing, but fit the season well. An easy breakfast millet can be made in a slow cooker overnight, so everyone can wake up and serve themselves.