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Food & Dining

The AJC Guide to Thanksgiving recipes, including what to make with leftovers

Our favorite recipes for appetizers, turkey, sides, dessert and more.
Turkey is usually the star of the Thanksgiving table. We offer four recipes for it. Food styled by Vivian Lui. (Romulo Yanes/The New York Times)
Turkey is usually the star of the Thanksgiving table. We offer four recipes for it. Food styled by Vivian Lui. (Romulo Yanes/The New York Times)
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This collection of recipes from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution archives makes it easy for you to start planning your menu for the big day and the days after.

You’ll find everything from a 1970 cheese ball recipe to a cookbook recipe for Indigenous pumpkin seed mole you can serve with tortilla chips. We also have John Kessler’s upside-down roast turkey recipe, and if you want something smaller, a turkey schnitzel with only five ingredients that comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Twelve different sides are featured, including grilled Brussels sprouts, potato gratin and Disney’s mac and cheese, plus some great wine ideas to pair with them.

Party cheese ball from the 1970s is back for Thanksgiving. (Candy Hom for the AJC)
Party cheese ball from the 1970s is back for Thanksgiving. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

4 savory appetizers before the big meal

There are so many appetizers that are considered a must at every family gathering; for instance, mine requires a deviled egg platter. Along with that, here are a few appetizer recipes we have covered in our Food and Dining section for you to try.

A pumpkin seed mole recipe with Indigenous roots

The return of the cheese ball

John Kessler’s upside-down roast turkey

Turkey two ways: Deep-fried or smoked

Yes, you can make turkey schnitzel in under 30 minutes

The best Thanksgiving turkey breast, with bacon-sage butter

Pork Shoulder Porchetta. Vegan Stuffed Roast Pumpkin and Salmon en Croute with Herb Cream Sauce are three show-stopping holiday entrees that don’t break the bank. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
Pork Shoulder Porchetta. Vegan Stuffed Roast Pumpkin and Salmon en Croute with Herb Cream Sauce are three show-stopping holiday entrees that don’t break the bank. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

If turkey isn’t your thing, here are 5 equally delicious mains

Sometimes, people aren’t fans of Thanksgiving turkey. Rather than risk eating a dry bird after hours of prep, make a chicken confit with chanterelles or an apple butter pork tenderloin roast. Virginia Willis also shared three recipes with alternatives to pricier meats, including a vegan stuffed roast pumpkin.

Charred Brussels sprouts recipe from "Grill Time!" by Noah Galuten. (Kristin Teig)
Charred Brussels sprouts recipe from "Grill Time!" by Noah Galuten. (Kristin Teig)

12 different sides from mashed potatoes to dinner rolls

I personally believe that Thanksgiving is about the sides, which is why there are a dozen recipes to choose from. There are two stuffings, three potato dishes, and a gourmet mac and cheese recipe from Disney. Many of these can be made ahead, and the Brussels sprouts can be cooked on the grill, freeing up your oven space.

Now you can make Disney’s gourmet mac and cheese at home

Stuffed delicata squash in minutes, using the microwave

The make-ahead sourdough and sausage dressing that only needs 5 ingredients

Roasted sweet potato and kale cornbread dressing

Make Bona Fide Deluxe’s pickled beets

Make-ahead turkey gravy is a tasty, nutritious and time-saving recipe

Homemade dinner rolls in half the time

Use a water bath to prevent your cheesecake from drying out and cracking. (Candy Hom for the AJC)
Use a water bath to prevent your cheesecake from drying out and cracking. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

Dessert ideas: 3 pies, 1 cake and 2 easy options

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a pie on the table, which is why we have your choice of pecan, sweet potato and apple below. We’re also sharing a pumpkin cheesecake and a couple of simple options to switch things up, too.

Make this pecan pie recipe in your cast-iron skillet

Sweet potato pie

Cheese straws take center stage in this reimagined apple pie recipe

An easy make-ahead pumpkin cheesecake

Easy cranberry-orange pastries for Friendsgiving

5 tricks for quick and easy apple pie pastries

Five-ingredient sausage dressing in 30 minutes for Thanksgiving . (Candy Hom for the AJC)
Five-ingredient sausage dressing in 30 minutes for Thanksgiving . (Candy Hom for the AJC)

1 topic to talk about during Thanksgiving that isn’t politics

Low-stakes food controversies are always a safe bet around the dinner table. Here’s one story you can share to deflect from your boisterously opinionated uncle about to ruin everyone’s appetite.

Dressing vs. stuffing: Where does Georgia side on this critical Thanksgiving question?

Sparkling wine recommendations for Thanksgiving (from left): Limoges Cellars ‘Emilia’ Sparkling Red, Eric Bordelet Cider and Domaine François Chidaine Montlouis-Sur-Loire Brut Nature. (Krista Slater for the AJC)
Sparkling wine recommendations for Thanksgiving (from left): Limoges Cellars ‘Emilia’ Sparkling Red, Eric Bordelet Cider and Domaine François Chidaine Montlouis-Sur-Loire Brut Nature. (Krista Slater for the AJC)

If that doesn’t work, here are some beverage ideas to lighten the mood

Check out two amazing articles by Jerry and Krista Slater for their tips on pairing wines with your meal this holiday.

The best red wines for Thanksgiving

Wine tips for Thanksgiving hosts, with 3 bubbly recommendations

Updated Turkey Tetrazzini, Mashed Potato Gnocchi and Dressing-Stuffed Mushrooms are tasty ways to revamp Thanksgiving leftovers. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
Updated Turkey Tetrazzini, Mashed Potato Gnocchi and Dressing-Stuffed Mushrooms are tasty ways to revamp Thanksgiving leftovers. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

17 creative recipes for your leftovers

The days after Thanksgiving can leave you feeling defeated and sometimes unmotivated to cook a meal. Here are a number of recipes to use up your leftovers without feeling like you’re just reheating the same old dishes.

Turkey Quesadilla perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers

3 creative ways to reimagine Thanksgiving leftovers

Put Thanksgiving leftovers to use with these 13 recipes

Rich, decadent apple cake gets its moisture and flavor from not-too-sweet apple cider. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Rich, decadent apple cake gets its moisture and flavor from not-too-sweet apple cider. Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 post-Thanksgiving brunch recipes

Kellie Hynes offers a number of brunch ideas that are not only nourishing, but fit the season well. An easy breakfast millet can be made in a slow cooker overnight, so everyone can wake up and serve themselves.