5:30 Challenge The make-ahead Thanksgiving dressing that only needs 5 ingredients This 30-minute recipe gives you all the side-dish flavor with none of the fuss. Share Make this five-ingredient sausage dressing in 30 minutes for Thanksgiving. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 33 minutes ago

The second Thanksgiving recipe of the season is coming in hot with this delicious, fast and easy sausage stuffing that uses only five ingredients and comes together in under 30 minutes. And you can make it up to three days in advance! With so few components to play with, every one of them has to to do heavy lifting. Below is a breakdown of each ingredient, along with the integral role they play, and a few tips from seasoned chefs. What’s the difference between stuffing and dressing? Let’s get this over with: Stuffing is literally stuffed into the bird. Dressing is made in a dish. I’ve seen some people sticking to the distinction while others use them interchangeably. No matter what you call it, you’ll want to make this recipe for Thanksgiving and any day of the year.

Use breakfast sausage for a rich flavor “I like a traditional stuffing, and coat the veggies in pork fat, and of course it goes into the smoker for just a little while,” Brian Keenan of Keenan’s BBQ told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While we don’t have time for the smoker treatment, we will adopt Keenan’s suggestion to use the pork fat. Ground sausage is commonly used in dressings and stuffings; as the fat renders, it adds a deeper flavor to the bread. There are various types of sausage you can choose for this recipe, such as Italian sausage, but we used sage breakfast sausage to add an extra aromatic.

Mirepoix is a 3-in-1 ingredient Call it a cheat ingredient because it contains multiple ingredients, but mirepoix is a common and extremely helpful item in most produce sections of grocery stores, sold alongside other precut veggies. The celery, carrot and onion mix is typically sauteed and incorporated into soups, but the same combination is also used in dressing and stuffing.

If the chunks of veggies are too large, mince with a knife, or put them into a food processor and pulse until finely minced to ensure they cook fast for this recipe. Don’t over-process though — if they become too small and watery, you won’t get nice, aesthetically pleasing (and discernible) pieces in the dressing.

Five-ingredient sausage dressing uses sourdough bread. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Sourdough adds a unique flavor to dressing and stuffing “I get sourdough from Your DeKalb Farmers Market. I also think people should dry out their own bread,” Adriana Park of Pastries A Go Go told the AJC. “I also like to use sourdough instead of the classic French bread,” Keenan said.

Sourdough is a great choice when limited to a handful of ingredients, as it imparts a pleasantly tangy flavor which balances out the richness of the sausage. Sourdough is also chewier, enabling it to retain some texture without ending up as mush. Hand-torn pieces increase the craggy surface areas for absorbing liquid, and give a more rustic look to the dish.

The 5:30 challenge recipe below explains how to dry out your bread fast, right before baking your dressing. Chicken stock is packed with flavor and adds moisture to dressing and stuffing “It [the dressing] needs to be wet,” Park explained. To do this, she adds chicken stock. Since we’re incorporating as much flavor as possible in this 5:30 recipe, chicken stock makes perfect sense, and provides a richer, more meaty flavor than water.

Some variations of dressing recipes are on the drier side, relying on the turkey gravy to add any needed moisture. Since we use stock, the gravy isn’t needed, and you still get the crispy and soft textures as it bakes.

Eggs are a binder in dressing and stuffing We asked Keenan if he uses anything else other than stock to keep his dressing and stuffing moist. “Yes, I use two eggs. They act as a binder, add richness, and also prevent it (the dressing) from getting too dry.” For this 5:30 Challenge recipe, we whisked the eggs into the chicken stock before pouring over the bread. The added fat in the egg acts as a binder, and gives the softened parts of the bread a more custardy texture. Make this Thanksgiving dressing a day or more ahead 5:30 challenge recipes are usually made for easy weeknight dinners, but this recipe can be made before Thanksgiving. The dressing gets better in the fridge, letting the flavors meld over time. If you’re making it ahead of time, let the baked dressing cool to room temperature, cover it tightly with foil and keep it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before you’re ready to reheat and serve.

To reheat, remove the foil and bake it in the oven at 300 degrees for 20 minutes, or pop the entire dish into the microwave. The top still retains crispiness, and the interior gets even softer. Want a vegetarian dressing alternative? We have a delicious vegetarian dressing recipe coming in the next few weeks, so stay tuned! But for now, here is the easiest sausage dressing you can make this upcoming holiday. Five-ingredient sausage dressing in 30 minutes for Thanksgiving. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Sausage Dressing Makes 6 servings Ingredients: 1 (21-ounce) loaf sourdough bread, hand-torn into small pieces

1 pound bulk sage breakfast sausage

2 cups mirepoix, finely minced

corn or canola oil (if needed)

2 eggs

3 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper