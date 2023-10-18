RECIPE: Apple butter is the secret sauce for this weeknight pork tenderloin

First, you have to know what kind of pork to buy. Pork tenderloin is a different cut than the larger pork loin. Typically, a tenderloin weighs between 1 and 1 1/2 pounds. Look closely at the package when you are buying the tenderloin. Some of the packaged tenderloins that are labeled “natural” have up to 30% added “flavor solution,” which basically means you are paying for water and salt.

Pork tenderloin is one of the leanest cuts of pork. It has a mild flavor, so it’s best prepared with an added spice rub or sauce. Apple butter provides both.

Apple butter is made by slowly cooking pureed apples with warm spices. The sugars in the apples caramelize as the puree cooks, giving the apple butter its rich, deep flavor and dark color. In contrast to what the name implies, there is no “butter” in apple butter. The name comes from its smooth and buttery texture.

Cubed sweet potatoes are simultaneously seasoned with the juices from the small roast and the apple butter, resulting in a dish perfect for fall. A few handfuls of baby kale wilted in the residual heat provide a green vegetable for a healthy and hearty one-skillet meal.

Pork Tenderloin with Apple Butter

Today’s pork can be safely enjoyed when cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees followed by a 3-minute rest. The meat will be pale pink, moist and tender.

