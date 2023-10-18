BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks during visit to Israel amid war

RECIPE: Apple butter is the secret sauce for this weeknight pork tenderloin

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago

For a quick, easy and tasty one-skillet supper, look no further than pork tenderloin basted in apple butter.

First, you have to know what kind of pork to buy. Pork tenderloin is a different cut than the larger pork loin. Typically, a tenderloin weighs between 1 and 1 1/2 pounds. Look closely at the package when you are buying the tenderloin. Some of the packaged tenderloins that are labeled “natural” have up to 30% added “flavor solution,” which basically means you are paying for water and salt.

Pork tenderloin is one of the leanest cuts of pork. It has a mild flavor, so it’s best prepared with an added spice rub or sauce. Apple butter provides both.

Apple butter is made by slowly cooking pureed apples with warm spices. The sugars in the apples caramelize as the puree cooks, giving the apple butter its rich, deep flavor and dark color. In contrast to what the name implies, there is no “butter” in apple butter. The name comes from its smooth and buttery texture.

Cubed sweet potatoes are simultaneously seasoned with the juices from the small roast and the apple butter, resulting in a dish perfect for fall. A few handfuls of baby kale wilted in the residual heat provide a green vegetable for a healthy and hearty one-skillet meal.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Pork Tenderloin with Apple Butter

Today’s pork can be safely enjoyed when cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees followed by a 3-minute rest. The meat will be pale pink, moist and tender.

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Solar giant Qcells says Dalton factory expansion is complete2h ago

Georgia digital driver’s license now open to iPhone and Android users
2h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
As war rages, trips to Holy Lands paused
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Should property taxes be based solely on what Georgians pay for their home?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

Exploring the wide world of grenache with these picks
23m ago
RECIPE: Make Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad
37m ago
Cookbook review: Savoring a delicious corner of Roman cuisine
1h ago
Featured

FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
22h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top