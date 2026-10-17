Food & Dining Make this pecan pie recipe in your cast-iron skillet Bourbon adds a special touch to this Southern classic. Share Southern Pecan Pie by Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels)

CH By Candy Hom 31 minutes ago

There’s no dessert more quintessentially Southern than pecan pie. Pecan pie’s popularity lies in the abundance of, well, pecans, which are native to the South. Pecans are harvested in October and November, with Georgia being the largest producer, which is why these pies are on so many tables during Thanksgiving. “The Best Cast Iron Baking Book” by Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore (Robert Rose Books, 2021) provides 80 sweet and savory recipes using cast-iron cookware, including this recipe for pecan pie. "The Best Cast Iron Baking Book'" by Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore offers 80 sweet and savory recipes all using your cast-iron cookware. (Cover and text design copyright © 2021 Robert Rose Inc) Is a cast-iron skillet considered a nonstick pan? If cared for and seasoned well, cast iron maintains its nonstick properties without the chemical coatings of other types of pans. Because of its durability, it lasts longer than other pans and is commonly passed down to the next generation.

How to season a cast-iron skillet To fully season a cast-iron skillet, wash it with dish soap and water. (The rule of never washing your cast iron with soap no longer applies; modern dish soap is mild and won’t strip away the seasoning.) Wipe excess water off the pan and heat the skillet on the stove for a couple of minutes to ensure it is completely dry. Rub a small amount of canola oil on the entire pan (interior, exterior and handle). Wipe out any excess oil with a paper towel, then place your skillet upside down directly on the rack of a cold oven. Place a piece of aluminum foil on the rack below your skillet to collect any oil drips. Turn the oven to 450 degrees, and once the oven reaches that temperature, let the skillet bake for one hour. Turn off the oven and let the pan rest in the closed oven until cool. This method isn’t necessary between every use. After multiple uses, lightly oil the pan after washing it and heat it on the stove for a few minutes. Once the pan loses its nonstick characteristic or the surface becomes too dull, you can fully season it in the oven again. The benefits of using cast-iron pans Cast-iron skillets are the most affordable pans. Since cast iron is naturally nonstick and highly durable, without a chemical coating, you don’t need to keep replacing it with the worry of scratched or damaged surfaces. You would think that would make it more expensive than other pans, but cast iron is still more affordable than high-end cookware. Cast iron can also go directly from the stove to the oven, so you don’t have to use multiple pans for one dish. It retains heat well, meaning when you add a cold ingredient, the overall temperature doesn’t drop as much as it does with other cookware.

And lastly, the pans release a small, safe amount of iron into the foods as they cook.

Is it really a classic pecan pie if it doesn’t use corn syrup? The use of corn syrup dates back to a marketing push by Karo syrup in the 1920s, when the company offered a pecan pie recipe on the back of their cans. Prior to that, the pie used molasses or a custard as its base. So depending on the timeline, any of these versions are considered classics. Wyss and Moore’s recipe calls for both light and dark corn syrup, giving the pie a nice balance of flavor. "The Best Cast Iron Baking Book" by Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore, shown here, features 80 sweet and savory recipes. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels) Are pecans actually nuts? Like pistachios and walnuts, pecans are actually seeds that grow inside a husk on trees. Pecans are considered nuts in a culinary sense, treated the same way true nuts are in cooking or eating.

Why add bourbon to your pie? Just like vanilla balances flavors in baked goods, bourbon mellows out the sweetness of the brown sugar and corn syrup. Bourbon also adds a smoky, warm flavor. Wyss and Moore also incorporate it in the whipped cream, balancing the richness of the topping. What type of pecans are best for pie? While there are 13 different types of pecans, three are most popular in Georgia for gifting and desserts: Elliott, Desirable and Pawnee. Southern Pecan Pie by Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels) Southern Pecan Pie The original recipe in “The Best Cast Iron Baking Book” calls for the single deep-dish pie crust recipe that also appears in the cookbook. This recipe has been adapted to substitute a premade pie crust found in the refrigerated sections of most grocery stores. Makes 12 servings

Special equipment: 10-inch cast-iron skillet

Electric mixer Ingredients: 3 large eggs, at room temperature

3⁄4 cup dark corn syrup

1⁄4 cup light corn syrup

2⁄3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

1 tablespoon bourbon

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 (10-inch) prepared pie crust

1 3⁄4 cups coarsely chopped pecans Bourbon Whipped Cream 1 cup heavy or whipping (35%) cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon bourbon Instructions: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add dark corn syrup, light corn syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, bourbon and salt. Place the prepared pie crust in a well-seasoned, ungreased cast-iron skillet. Sprinkle pecans evenly over the pie crust. Pour syrup mixture over the pecans. Bake in the heated oven for 50 to 60 minutes or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove skillet from the oven and place on a wire rack. Let pie cool to room temperature before serving. Bourbon Whipped Cream: Just before serving, in a small, deep bowl, using an electric mixer at medium-high speed, beat cream until frothy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar and whip until stiff peaks form. Beat in bourbon until combined. Dollop whipped cream over each piece of pie.