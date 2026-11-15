Recipe From the archives: An easy make-ahead Thanksgiving dessert (that isn’t pie) This luxurious cheesecake offers the best of both pie flavors and creamy cheesecake. Share This rich and creamy pumpkin cheesecake recipe comes straight from The Atlanta Journal archives. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 16 minutes ago

When compared to pumpkin pie, cheesecake is richer, denser and more calorie-laden. But even with the cream cheese and heavy cream swirled into the batter, the uber-creaminess in combination with a larger cake-to-crust ratio makes it feel lighter. These are the rationalizations I make to myself as I put at least two desserts on our Thanksgiving table each year, one of which is pumpkin cheesecake. This recipe was published in The Atlanta Journal in 2000, and was an adaptation of the original recipe published in the November 1997 issue of “Food & Wine.” And while it is more recent than our 102-year-old deviled egg recipe, it’s just as much of a classic.

Related Story From the archives: Deviled egg recipe from 102 years ago November 13, 2026 Why you should use canned pumpkin puree over fresh When juggling a number of dishes for one of the biggest meals this year, stick with canned pumpkin for ease. If you have some time and want to make your own puree, check out how in this article for pumpkin bread. While canned pumpkin pie filling might seem like a logical choice, it has added sugars and spices that are not needed in this recipe. Make this 2-in-1 dessert to get the best of both pumpkin pie and cheesecake this Thanksgiving. (Candy Hom for the AJC) How to keep your cheesecake from sticking to the pan Greasing the springform pan with butter before adding the crust and batter ensures the cake will release from the sides easily after it cools down. And since springforms are notorious for leaking, place a sheet pan under the springform when baking the crust to prevent any melted butter from dripping down and smoking or starting a fire.

Once your cheesecake crust is filled with the creamy filling, a water bath is also essential to prevent it from drying out, which leads to cracking. But just as springforms can leak, they can also let water in. The instructions for how to make a water bath, or bain-marie, are detailed in the recipe below.

Your baked cheesecake has to gradually cool to further prevent the top from cracking. Once it finishes baking, turn off the oven, open the oven door a crack and let your cheesecake rest for one hour before taking it out. Related Story Make these easy cranberry-orange pastries for Friendsgiving November 9, 2026 Add a dollop of whipped cream and a light dusting of pumpkin spice before serving. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Play with different flavors for pumpkin cheesecake crust Feel free to use Nilla Wafers instead of gingersnap cookies to get a more neutral vanilla flavor. You can also use Oreos for a chocolatey crust, or Biscoff cookies for a caramel flavor. Use a water bath to prevent your cheesecake from drying out and cracking. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Pumpkin Cheesecake

Makes 10 to 12 servings Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes Cooking time: 55 to 65 minutes Cooling time: 60 minutes Equipment: Large roasting pan

9-inch springform pan

Sheet pan

Hand-held mixer

Mixing bowls

Rolling pin

Ingredients: 1½ cups crushed gingersnaps (about 30)

5 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for greasing pan

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed light brown sugar

3 eggs

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

¼ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger powder

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Whipped cream for topping (optional)

Pumpkin spice for dusting (optional)