Food & Dining 5 tricks for quick and easy apple pie pastries Get this ultimate fall dessert on the table in just 45 minutes. Share These quick and easy apple puff pastries look just as incredible as they taste, especially straight out of the oven. (Monti Carlo/AJC)

By Monti Carlo 1 hour ago

Sometimes I want to spend hours making an apple pie from scratch. But most of the time, when the weather cools and the air turns crisp, I want warm cinnamon-spiced apples and loads of flaky pastry without all of the fuss. These apple pie pastries are perfect for that second scenario. With these five simple tricks, you get all of the apple pie vibes in well under an hour. (It only takes me a little over 30 minutes, because I’ve made them at least 100 times. They are truly THAT GOOD.) Related Story From the archives: A spooky no-bake treat for Halloween What apples are best for apple pastries? This recipe only needs four apples, so make them count. Not all apples are baking apples. Some turn to applesauce as soon as they’re exposed to a little heat. (I’m looking at you, Red Delicious).

You can, of course, use just one type of apple. I prefer to use two different types of baking apples in my filling to deepen the flavor. My favorite combo is sweet Honeycrisp and tart Granny Smith. But you can’t go wrong with a mix of Braeburn, Jonathan, Jonagold, Pink Lady, Golden Delicious or Cosmic Crisp. Loading... Dice the apples so they cook faster Big, thick slices of apple take quite a bit of time to soften. But these pastries only spend 20 minutes in the oven, so cut them into a ¼-inch dice to speed up their cooking time. A small dice also makes these pastries easier to eat. (I’m not the only one who’s taken a big bite of pie only to be slapped on the chin by hot, sugary, apple slices, am I?)

Related Story Make this easy overnight chia pudding at home Add lemon juice to apple filling Toss the diced apples with lemon juice as you work. Cut apples turn brown quickly when exposed to oxygen. Lemon juice helps slow that process.

It also adds acidity, which helps balance the sugar and butter. But don’t go overboard; the goal is a filling that tastes like apples, not lemon. A tablespoon will do the trick.

Looking for a shortcut apple pie recipe? These puff pastry apple tarts cut the prep time in half without sacrificing any of that rich, cinnamon-apple flavor. (Monti Carlo/AJC) Cook the apple filling before assembling Raw apples are juicy, and they release that juice as they bake. On a rectangle of raw puff pastry, that can leave you with a glop of wet dough. Soggy bottoms are for babies, not pastries. Give the apples a head start in a skillet with butter, sugar and spices. As they soften, their juices combine with the sugar and reduce to a thick syrup. As you cook, the liquid will pool at first, then thicken into a caramel that coats the apples.

Quickly cool the filling by spreading it thinly on a plate or small sheet pan, then freeze for 10 minutes. Hot apples will soften the pastry before it reaches the oven.

Related Story How to make banana pudding better: 7 tips that actually matter Use puff pastry for an easy apple pie shortcut One sheet of frozen puff pastry is all you need for this easy recipe, so you can skip rolling out and crimping a pie crust. Just thaw the puff pastry according to the package directions so you can unfold it without cracking. Once it’s thawed, cut it into six rectangles. Don’t drag the knife through the dough, like you’re drawing a line in the sand. That can ruin the dough’s powerful rise. Just cut straight down, reposition the knife, and cut straight down again. Then prick the edges with a fork to form a ½-inch border. Those holes keep the pastry from puffing up underneath the apple filling while the borders rise around it. That’s it. Your dough is done. How to assemble apple pie pastries Use about 3 tablespoons of chilled filling per rectangle, keeping the borders clear. If you have any extra, save it in an airtight container and mix it into oatmeal or yogurt, or, even better, use it to top a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Brush a little egg wash on the pastry borders and bake at 400 F for 20 minutes. Pull them when the borders have risen and are golden brown. The bottoms should be golden brown, too.

Cool them for about five minutes, then enjoy all the little flakes that fall on your sweater as you devour them. I wear them like a badge of honor!

Related Story The easiest strawberry quick jam These apple pie pastries are the perfect fall treats. They’re crispy, flaky and scented with cinnamon. (Monti Carlo/AJC) Easy Apple Pie Pastries Makes 6 pastries Ingredients 4 cups peeled, cored apples cut into ¼-inch dice (about 2 medium Granny Smith and 2 medium Honeycrisp apples)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

Pinch of ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (about 8.6 ounces), thawed according to package directions and kept cold

1 large egg, beaten with 1 teaspoon water Instructions Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the apples, lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Cook, stirring frequently, until the apples are just tender and the juices thickly coat them without pooling, about 8 to 12 minutes. If the pan becomes dry before the apples soften, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Spread the apple filling in a thin layer on a small sheet pan or large plate, then refrigerate or freeze until cool. Meanwhile, position an oven rack in the center and heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold the cold puff pastry. Cut it into three strips and cut each strip in half to make 6 rectangles. Arrange the rectangles on the prepared baking sheet, leaving about 1 inch between them. Prick the center of each rectangle several times with a fork, leaving a ½-inch border untouched. Refrigerate until the apple filling has cooled and you are ready to assemble. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of cooled apple filling onto the center of each rectangle, keeping the borders clear. Reserve the remaining filling for another use. Lightly brush the borders with the egg wash, avoiding the cut edges. If the pastry has softened, refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes before baking. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the borders are puffed and deeply golden and the pastry is browned underneath. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before serving.