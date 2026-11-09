There are dozens of recipes within The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Food & Dining section featuring various techniques for brining, roasting or deep-frying entire birds this Thanksgiving. But if you’re not cooking for a large group this year, yet still want to make something special, this recipe is for you.
Crispy, juicy turkey schnitzel can land on the dinner table in under 30 minutes, using only five ingredients. Serve it with some lemon wedges, a peppery arugula salad like this recipe shared by Canoe, and pair it with a crisp wine using this Thanksgiving wine guide.
The AJC also asked Basia Piechoczek, founder of pop-up Beksa Lala, and Joshua Fryer, executive chef and co-owner of Last Dance, for their expert tips on making a perfect schnitzel.
Most of the turkey breasts found in grocery stores are packaged in vacuum-sealed bags, preseasoned or injected with salt solutions that make them saltier than you might prefer. They also have a different texture that is not desirable to someone who expects the breast meat from a traditional roasted fresh turkey.
Many stores do sell fresh turkey breasts, though. Publix sells fresh bone-in, skin-on turkey breast halves in the poultry section. It does require a small bit of work to debone and remove the skin, but the mild effort is worth the reward.
To debone the turkey breast, place it on a cutting board meat-side down, then, using a sharp knife, cut to separate the meat from the bone. You will end up with multiple pieces of turkey meat. The smaller pieces are easier and faster to cook than one large piece of turkey.
How to get your turkey cutlets as thin as possible
Making your pieces of turkey — or cutlets— as thin as possible enables them to cook all the way through before the breading has a chance to burn. We have adopted Fryer’s suggestion concerning how to handle poultry for schnitzel. Fryer said that the thickness of the cutletshould be determined by how long it takes for the meat and breading to finish cooking at the same time.
“For chicken, we go thinner so it’s fully cooked by the time the breading is done,” Fryer explained.
“Butterfly them (the cutlets), then pound them till thin without breaking,” Piechoczek said.
Butterflying the cutlets creates thin pieces with twice as much surface area, and pounding them thinner will give you superthin cutlets that cook fast. A tortilla press can be used, but Piechoczek explained that the turkey breast can fall apart if too much forceis used when pressed down.
The word “best” is relative — it depends on yourpreference.
Plain, unseasoned breadcrumbs are finer, with a powdery consistency. They are relatively dense, so they will absorb more oil after frying and run the risk of becoming soggy quickly. Fine breadcrumbs are typically used to achieve the stereotypical air puff in Wiener schnitzel, and if that’s the texture and effect you prefer, swap out the panko in this recipe for plain breadcrumbs.
We opted for panko, which iscoarser and gives a crispier exterior. The turkey cutlets stay crispy longer, even when cooled, letting you fry multiple batches without worrying about them getting soggy.
Tips for a crispy schnitzel
Instead of all-purpose flour, we used potato starch in the three-step breading process. Potato starch has no gluten, soit doesn’t absorb as much oil as wheat flour when frying, which keeps it airy and crispy.
Piechoczek sharedher breadcrumb of choice for the crispiest schnitzel: “I switched to exclusively gluten-free breading, which I like more than regular breadcrumbs because it has rice flour to give a nice crispiness.”
“We use a tempura batter and rice panko for our schnitzels, as we try to keep our fryers gluten-free, but regular panko would obviously work as well,” Fryer shared.
Depending on the brand you choose, gluten-free panko is typically made with rice flour, potato starch or other wheat-free ingredients, which enables the panko to fry up lighter and crispier than traditional panko. When used in combination with the potato starch in this recipe, it makes the entire recipe celiac-friendly.
And, lastly, if you’re frying the cutlets in batches, keep them on a wire cookie rack atop a sheet pan so the bottom doesn’t get soggy.
Are air puffs in your schnitzel necessary?
Some traditionalists argue the air puff — the pocket of steam between the meat and breading — gently cooks the meat while protecting it from the high heat of the oil, giving you a more tender and moist cutlet.
Depending on who you talk to or where you’re enjoying a schnitzel, some don’t think the air puff between the meat and the breading is necessary to be considered correct. In fact, some people prefer the breading to completely adhere to the meat so it doesn’t slide off while eating.
My opinion: Skip the air puff effect to save your sanity, especially for a 5:30 Challenge.
If you want to add extra seasonings to your schnitzel
“Avoid putting anything (in the panko) that can get burned quickly or it will taste really bitter when overly fried. Put it in your starch instead,” Piechoczek warned.
Piechoczek puts any additional seasoning, such as paprika, in the potato starch rather than the panko because it reduces the risk of an off-putting flavor from the seasoning being directly exposed to the high-heat frying process. Seasoning in the first step of the three-step breading process prevents any spices and seasonings from tasting burned.
Easy Turkey Schnitzel in Under 30 Minutes
2 to 4 servings
To make this entirely gluten-free, swap out the traditionalpanko with gluten-free.
Equipment needed:
two wirecookie racks
one sheetpan
large skillet
rolling pin or meat mallet
Ingredients:
1 turkey breast half
1 teaspoon salt, divided, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ cup potato starch or corn starch
2 eggs, whisked
1 cup panko
Corn or canola oil for pan-frying
Lemon wedges
Parsley garnish (optional)
Instructions:
Debone and remove the skin from the turkey breast if necessary: Using your fingers, separate the skin from the meat, then debone the turkey breast so that the meat comes off the bone in multiple pieces, and butterfly the individual pieces.
Lay a sheet of plastic wrap or waxed paper on top of the cutlets. Pound the cutlets thin with a rolling pin or meat mallet until they are ¼-inch thick. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon salt and pepper on each side.
Set up for a three-step breading process: Place the potato starch, eggs and panko in individual plates. Dredge each cutlet in the starch, egg and then panko, and place on a wire rack.
Fill a large skillet with corn or canola oil up to 2 inches deep. Heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees. Working in batches if necessary to avoid crowding the pan, gently place the cutlets into the oil and pan-fry for 2½ to 3 minutes per side, until fully cooked through. Drain the fried cutlets on a second wire rack over a sheet pan, and repeat until all cutlets are done. Sprinkle cutlets with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste.
Top with chopped parsley (if using) and serve with lemon wedges.