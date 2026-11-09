5:30 challenge Yes, you can make turkey in under 30 minutes Try this easy turkey schnitzel recipe that uses only 5 ingredients. Share Make this incredibly easy turkey schnitzel with only five ingredients in under 30 minutes. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 13 minutes ago

There are dozens of recipes within The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Food & Dining section featuring various techniques for brining, roasting or deep-frying entire birds this Thanksgiving. But if you’re not cooking for a large group this year, yet still want to make something special, this recipe is for you. Crispy, juicy turkey schnitzel can land on the dinner table in under 30 minutes, using only five ingredients. Serve it with some lemon wedges, a peppery arugula salad like this recipe shared by Canoe, and pair it with a crisp wine using this Thanksgiving wine guide. The AJC also asked Basia Piechoczek, founder of pop-up Beksa Lala, and Joshua Fryer, executive chef and co-owner of Last Dance, for their expert tips on making a perfect schnitzel.

Related Story Make these easy cranberry-orange pastries for Friendsgiving November 8, 2026 Ingredients for the easiest turkey schnitzel you will ever make. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Where to find fresh turkey breasts Most of the turkey breasts found in grocery stores are packaged in vacuum-sealed bags, preseasoned or injected with salt solutions that make them saltier than you might prefer. They also have a different texture that is not desirable to someone who expects the breast meat from a traditional roasted fresh turkey. Many stores do sell fresh turkey breasts, though. Publix sells fresh bone-in, skin-on turkey breast halves in the poultry section. It does require a small bit of work to debone and remove the skin, but the mild effort is worth the reward.

To debone the turkey breast, place it on a cutting board meat-side down, then, using a sharp knife, cut to separate the meat from the bone. You will end up with multiple pieces of turkey meat. The smaller pieces are easier and faster to cook than one large piece of turkey.

How to get your turkey cutlets as thin as possible Making your pieces of turkey — or cutlets — as thin as possible enables them to cook all the way through before the breading has a chance to burn. We have adopted Fryer’s suggestion concerning how to handle poultry for schnitzel. Fryer said that the thickness of the cutlet should be determined by how long it takes for the meat and breading to finish cooking at the same time.

“For chicken, we go thinner so it’s fully cooked by the time the breading is done,” Fryer explained. “Butterfly them (the cutlets), then pound them till thin without breaking,” Piechoczek said. Butterflying the cutlets creates thin pieces with twice as much surface area, and pounding them thinner will give you superthin cutlets that cook fast. A tortilla press can be used, but Piechoczek explained that the turkey breast can fall apart if too much force is used when pressed down.

Related Story From the archives: A simple, elegant potato gratin for the holidays November 6, 2026 The best type of breadcrumbs The word “best” is relative — it depends on your preference. Plain, unseasoned breadcrumbs are finer, with a powdery consistency. They are relatively dense, so they will absorb more oil after frying and run the risk of becoming soggy quickly. Fine breadcrumbs are typically used to achieve the stereotypical air puff in Wiener schnitzel, and if that’s the texture and effect you prefer, swap out the panko in this recipe for plain breadcrumbs.

We opted for panko, which is coarser and gives a crispier exterior. The turkey cutlets stay crispy longer, even when cooled, letting you fry multiple batches without worrying about them getting soggy. Keep the fried cutlets on a wired rack to prevent them from getting soggy. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Tips for a crispy schnitzel Instead of all-purpose flour, we used potato starch in the three-step breading process. Potato starch has no gluten, so it doesn’t absorb as much oil as wheat flour when frying, which keeps it airy and crispy.

Piechoczek shared her breadcrumb of choice for the crispiest schnitzel: “I switched to exclusively gluten-free breading, which I like more than regular breadcrumbs because it has rice flour to give a nice crispiness.” “We use a tempura batter and rice panko for our schnitzels, as we try to keep our fryers gluten-free, but regular panko would obviously work as well,” Fryer shared.

Depending on the brand you choose, gluten-free panko is typically made with rice flour, potato starch or other wheat-free ingredients, which enables the panko to fry up lighter and crispier than traditional panko. When used in combination with the potato starch in this recipe, it makes the entire recipe celiac-friendly. And, lastly, if you’re frying the cutlets in batches, keep them on a wire cookie rack atop a sheet pan so the bottom doesn’t get soggy. The air puff between the meat and the breading isn't required for a dish to be called a schnitzel. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Are air puffs in your schnitzel necessary? Some traditionalists argue the air puff — the pocket of steam between the meat and breading — gently cooks the meat while protecting it from the high heat of the oil, giving you a more tender and moist cutlet. Depending on who you talk to or where you’re enjoying a schnitzel, some don’t think the air puff between the meat and the breading is necessary to be considered correct. In fact, some people prefer the breading to completely adhere to the meat so it doesn’t slide off while eating.

My opinion: Skip the air puff effect to save your sanity, especially for a 5:30 Challenge. Related Story Expert tips for making an easy sweet potato casserole November 7, 2026 If you want to add extra seasonings to your schnitzel “Avoid putting anything (in the panko) that can get burned quickly or it will taste really bitter when overly fried. Put it in your starch instead,” Piechoczek warned. Piechoczek puts any additional seasoning, such as paprika, in the potato starch rather than the panko because it reduces the risk of an off-putting flavor from the seasoning being directly exposed to the high-heat frying process. Seasoning in the first step of the three-step breading process prevents any spices and seasonings from tasting burned. Serve the schnitzel with fresh lemon wedges for an easy turkey dinner. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Easy Turkey Schnitzel in Under 30 Minutes 2 to 4 servings