Recipe Make these easy cranberry-orange pastries for Friendsgiving For effortless desserts, keep puff pastry in your freezer. Share An easy cranberry-orange pastry to make for Friendsgiving. (Courtesy of Abagail Halstead)

CH By Candy Hom 1 hour ago

It’s time to celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year — Friendsgiving. Groups of friends gather for potlucks or dinners at someone’s house, and catch up before going home for Thanksgiving. “Happy Hour at Home: 100 Recipes for Snacking and Sipping with Friends” by Elizabeth Van Lierde (Weldon Owen, $32.99 2026) offers recipes for cocktails, mocktails and small bites suitable for Friendsgiving or any other holiday. Her beautifully photographed recipes show how lively and colorful entertaining can be, with sections dedicated to each themed party or event. In the Holiday Hideaway chapter, she shares a cranberry orange pastry recipe, with a flavor combination that is quintessentially Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving, in this case).

Elizabeth Van Lierde, author of "Happy Hour At Home." (Abagail Halstead) Is there a set date for Friendsgiving? Friendsgiving is usually held before Thanksgiving, sometimes the Wednesday before, or the weekend prior. (Similar holidays involving gatherings of friends include Galentine’s Day and Friendsmas, and you could make this dessert for them, too.) The term was first used online around 2007 and Merriam-Webster added it to its dictionary in 2020. Related Story 5 tricks for quick and easy apple pie pastries October 23, 2026 Orange and cranberry: the perfect combo Why does this duo work so well together? In many homemade cranberry sauces, orange juice and zest bring out the tartness in the berries without toning it down. The acidity in the sauce balances savory dishes and can act like a palate cleanser, too. In Van Lierde’s pastry, the cranberry-orange filling sits atop a cream cheese spread, providing a smooth finish that balances the sharpness from the fruit.

"Happy Hour at Home" by Elizabeth Van Lierde offers 100 recipes made for entertaining. (Abagail Halstead) Why this dessert is perfect for easy entertaining

Two words: puff pastry. Store-bought puff pastry is a popular go-to for a reason. It’s easy to use straight from the box. I’ve kept a box in my freezer for nearly a year, and it still baked up beautifully. For another Friendsgiving-friendly recipe using puff pastry, check out Food and Dining senior editor Monti Carlo’s recipe for apple pie pastries. Tips for using puff pastry Thawing puff pastry at room temperature takes around 40 minutes. If you don’t have that kind of time, wrap each sheet of puff pastry with a paper towel and microwave for 15 seconds on one side, then 15 seconds on the other side. Let it sit at room temperature until fully thawed if it hasn’t done so. Don’t keep microwaving it, as it could become warm or hot — in which case, the puff pastry won’t bake up flaky. If the microwave method is too risky, leave the box in the refrigerator overnight to thaw before using.

Cranberry Orange Pastry Makes 12 pastries

Ingredients: Cream cheese filling 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

Grated zest of 1/2 orange

1/2 cup powdered sugar Cranberry filling 1 cup fresh cranberries

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Grated zest of 1/2 orange

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

2 sheets puff pastry (about 9 ounces each), thawed according to package directions

1 egg, whisked, for egg wash

Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

Powdered sugar, for dusting (optional) Instructions: To make the cream cheese filling: In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, orange zest and powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until using. To make the cranberry filling: In a small saucepan, stir together the cranberries, brown sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest and juice. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Turn down the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 8 minutes, or until the cranberries begin to pop and the mixture resembles a thick smashed jam. You want some cranberries to remain intact. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Cut each pastry sheet into six rectangles. Arrange the pastries slightly apart on the prepared sheet pan. Scoop some cream cheese filling onto the center of each pastry and spread it in an even layer, leaving a 1/2-inch border on all sides. Dollop the cooled cranberry mixture evenly on top of each cream cheese layer. Using a paring knife or fork, lightly score the border of each pastry. Using a pastry brush, brush the border of each pastry with the egg wash. Lightly sprinkle the pastry borders with turbinado sugar. Bake the pastries for 18 to 20 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Let cool on the pan on a wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes, then sift powdered sugar on top of each pastry, if desired. Cut each of the six rectangles in half to make 12 total pastries, transfer to a board or platter, and serve.