DISTILLED AND FERMENTED Wine tips for Thanksgiving hosts, with 3 bubbly recommendations Sparkling wine recommendations for Thanksgiving. Limoges Cellars ‘Emilia’ Sparkling Red (left), Eric Bordelet Cider (center) and Domaine François Chidaine Montlouis-Sur-Loire Brut Nature (right). (Krista Slater for the AJC)

By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

For Thanksgiving, we have three wine rules we follow no matter what: Keep it simple, keep it agreeable and keep it flowing. Hosts should focus on a streamlined trinity of wines. Start with something fun and bubbly, then offer one white and one red, each provided in enough quantity that every guest gets to enjoy at least a glass or two of their wine of choice.

A party where everyone brings a different bottle for all to try is a blast, yet, inevitably, each person gets only a couple of ounces from a bottle before it’s on to the next. And for most of us, Thanksgiving isn’t a wine party — it’s a chance to gather with loved ones and share an abundant meal that makes everyone happy. The goal is to minimize stress wherever possible. RELATED 4 value-minded bourbons for sipping on cool autumn nights In the interest of keeping the wine agreeable, avoid polarizing grapes. Many people hold strong opinions about whites such as chardonnay and Riesling. Instead, consider Grüner Veltliner or Chenin Blanc, which we have found both widely approachable and incredibly versatile with food. When it comes to red wine, Beaujolais is an iconic Thanksgiving choice for a reason, and it isn’t just marketing. Lighter red fruit and good acidity find harmony with the traditional holiday table. Plenty of other grapes make for delicious pairings, as well, from ever-popular pinot noir to lesser known Frappato from Sicily and Kadarka from Hungary. Ask your favorite wine shop for their advice based on your specific budget and level of wine interest among your Thanksgiving crowd. If you know someone on the invite list has a particular taste (perhaps they’re vocal in their preference for big Cabernets), you might suggest in advance they bring a favored bottle to share.

But back to the beginning — the bubbles.