Wine tips for Thanksgiving hosts, with 3 bubbly recommendations
Sparkling wine recommendations for Thanksgiving. Limoges Cellars ‘Emilia’ Sparkling Red (left), Eric Bordelet Cider (center) and Domaine François Chidaine Montlouis-Sur-Loire Brut Nature (right). (Krista Slater for the AJC)
By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC
1 hour ago
For Thanksgiving, we have three wine rules we follow no matter what: Keep it simple, keep it agreeable and keep it flowing.
Hosts should focus on a streamlined trinity of wines. Start with something fun and bubbly, then offer one white and one red, each provided in enough quantity that every guest gets to enjoy at least a glass or two of their wine of choice.
A party where everyone brings a different bottle for all to try is a blast, yet, inevitably, each person gets only a couple of ounces from a bottle before it’s on to the next. And for most of us, Thanksgiving isn’t a wine party — it’s a chance to gather with loved ones and share an abundant meal that makes everyone happy. The goal is to minimize stress wherever possible.
In the interest of keeping the wine agreeable, avoid polarizing grapes. Many people hold strong opinions about whites such as chardonnay and Riesling. Instead, consider Grüner Veltliner or Chenin Blanc, which we have found both widely approachable and incredibly versatile with food.
When it comes to red wine, Beaujolais is an iconic Thanksgiving choice for a reason, and it isn’t just marketing. Lighter red fruit and good acidity find harmony with the traditional holiday table. Plenty of other grapes make for delicious pairings, as well, from ever-popular pinot noir to lesser known Frappato from Sicily and Kadarka from Hungary.
Ask your favorite wine shop for their advice based on your specific budget and level of wine interest among your Thanksgiving crowd. If you know someone on the invite list has a particular taste (perhaps they’re vocal in their preference for big Cabernets), you might suggest in advance they bring a favored bottle to share.
But back to the beginning — the bubbles.
In our experience, bubbly wines on Thanksgiving serve two primary purposes: a festive welcome aperitif for guests, as well as a perfect foil for the rich or salty hors d’oeuvres often nibbled while the bird roasts. Below are a few selections we recommend.
A red sparkling is not only a fun conversation piece, but often delicious and profoundly versatile with food. Limoges Cellars still ranks at the very top of our list for the most exciting producers in Georgia. They make this wine from Chambourcin, an American hybrid red grape. It is dry and vibrant, an homage to Lambrusco with a southern accent. A visit to their beautiful winery in Cleveland also makes for a great holiday excursion with the family when cabin fever sets in.
Eric Bordelet Cider
Originally a sommelier by training, Eric Bordelet has been making delicious ciders from his family estate in Normandy for more than 30 years. Apple and pear versions are available, bringing lovely fall flavors to the table with low alcohol (7% abv or less) and a budget friendly price ($15-$19), considering they are made from organic and biodynamic farmed orchards.
Domaine François Chidaine Montlouis-Sur-Loire Brut Nature
Chenin Blanc-based bubbles rank high on our list for pairing with food, and a current favorite is this vintage offering from the Loire Valley in France. It’s quite dry and drinks lean and elegant, yet it still holds tempting aromatics and flavors of apple pastry. This French wine has Champagne vibes at a much more manageable price.