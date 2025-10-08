5:30 Challenge

For stuffed squash in minutes, use the microwave

Delicata squash is key to getting this vegetarian dish prepared quickly.
Quick Stuffed Delicata Squash is a healthy vegetarian meal. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago

With a long baking time and often fussy preparation, stuffed squash is not a dish I normally consider for a quick weeknight dinner. But it’s one of my favorite fall vegetarian meals, so figuring out how to prepare it using 5:30 Challenge parameters was a fun project.

Using thin, relatively quick-cooking delicata squash is critical. And microwaving the squash is a key shortcut. Keep the bowl covered to trap steam and speed up cooking.

While the squash is in the microwave, saute sliced mushrooms (I prefer “gourmet” blends for depth of flavor, but you can also use cremini) and lots of fresh thyme before adding precooked mixed grain pouches. A little water loosens up the grains and quickly turns them toothsome.

From there, all that’s needed is to stuff the squash, top them with a bit of Parmesan cheese, and then broil them until browned.

Quick Stuffed Delicata Squash

  1. Heat the broiler to high with a rack in the position closest to the heating element.
  2. Place the squash in a large microwave-safe bowl and cover with a microwave-safe lid or plate. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Carefully use a fork or tongs to flip and rotate the squash in the bowl. Cover the bowl and continue to microwave on high until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the mushrooms and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until browned, about 7 minutes. While the mushrooms cook, use a wooden spoon to break the slices up into small pieces. Add the mixed grains, water and thyme. Continue to cook, stirring, until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper.
  4. When the squash are soft, carefully transfer to a sheet pan, cut-side up. Sprinkle with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and season with pepper to taste. Evenly divide the mushroom-grain mixture between the squash halves. Top with Parmesan cheese. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over the top. Transfer to the broiler and cook until browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Garnish with fresh thyme and serve hot.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 383 calories (percent of calories from fat, 57), 9 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 9 milligrams cholesterol, 670 milligrams sodium.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

