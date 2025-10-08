For stuffed squash in minutes, use the microwave

With a long baking time and often fussy preparation, stuffed squash is not a dish I normally consider for a quick weeknight dinner. But it’s one of my favorite fall vegetarian meals, so figuring out how to prepare it using 5:30 Challenge parameters was a fun project.

Using thin, relatively quick-cooking delicata squash is critical. And microwaving the squash is a key shortcut. Keep the bowl covered to trap steam and speed up cooking.

While the squash is in the microwave, saute sliced mushrooms (I prefer “gourmet” blends for depth of flavor, but you can also use cremini) and lots of fresh thyme before adding precooked mixed grain pouches. A little water loosens up the grains and quickly turns them toothsome.

From there, all that’s needed is to stuff the squash, top them with a bit of Parmesan cheese, and then broil them until browned.

