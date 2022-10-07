Info to know: Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

Atlanta United (10-13-10) will host NYCFC (15-11-7) in an MLS game Sunday. The broadcast will start at 2:30 p.m., and kickoff is at 2:55 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. NYCFC’s Nick Cushing
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 8-3-5; NYCFC on road 5-3-8
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 47/52; NYCFC 55/40
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 51.5/48.8; NYCFC 58.4/37.9
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Nine goals, four assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Six goals, 11 assists
JuanJo Purata: Six goals
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
NYCFC
Talles Magno: Seven goals, nine assists
Gabriel Pereira: Seven goals, three assists
Santiago Rodriguez: Four goals, 13 assists
Maxi Moralez: Two goals, nine assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Chris Penso
Assistants: Gianni Facchini and Walt Heatherly
Fourth official: Matthew Conger
VAR: Sorin Stoica
AVAR: Rene Parra
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Dom Dwyer (hamstring)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For NYCFC
Unavailable
WHAT THEY SAID
“It’s important, in front of our fans who we want to give them a good show against the champion team, against a team that knocked us out of playoffs last year. So it has some relevance to me. And I think the players, it’s also important, so we’ll try to prep a good competitive team for that game.” – Pineda
“They’re a team that play good football. They’re a team that with a lot of talent, a lot of young talent, a bunch of veterans as well. So I think it’s important for us to play the football that we know, the tactics that the coaching staff gives us and finish the year strong.” – Amar Sejdic
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Josef Martinez
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0
July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1
July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0
August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1
August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2
August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2
August 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1
Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1
Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2
Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0
Sept 17 Atlanta United 0 Philadelphia 0
Oct. 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author