Info to know: Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 47/52; NYCFC 55/40

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 51.5/48.8; NYCFC 58.4/37.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Nine goals, four assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Six goals, 11 assists

JuanJo Purata: Six goals

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

NYCFC

Talles Magno: Seven goals, nine assists

Gabriel Pereira: Seven goals, three assists

Santiago Rodriguez: Four goals, 13 assists

Maxi Moralez: Two goals, nine assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistants: Gianni Facchini and Walt Heatherly

Fourth official: Matthew Conger

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Rene Parra

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Dom Dwyer (hamstring)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For NYCFC

Unavailable

WHAT THEY SAID

“It’s important, in front of our fans who we want to give them a good show against the champion team, against a team that knocked us out of playoffs last year. So it has some relevance to me. And I think the players, it’s also important, so we’ll try to prep a good competitive team for that game.” – Pineda

“They’re a team that play good football. They’re a team that with a lot of talent, a lot of young talent, a bunch of veterans as well. So I think it’s important for us to play the football that we know, the tactics that the coaching staff gives us and finish the year strong.” – Amar Sejdic

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

August 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2

Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0

Sept 17 Atlanta United 0 Philadelphia 0

Oct. 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE