T.I. and 50 Cent’s rap beef proves no one needs them in a Verzuz battle together

For the bulk of February, New York’s 50 Cent and Atlanta’s T.I. found themselves at the center of 2026’s first major rap beef. And it got ugly— with a spouse, children and even a deceased mom among the hot topics. Last week, the bitter feud hit a stride (and, hopefully, an ending) with T.I. releasing a fourth diss track and his rapper sons entering the chat. For 50 Cent’s part, the Queens native has remained relatively quiet for the past few days, outside of posting about his various business ventures.

His silence seemingly marked a conclusion to a chaotic social media war that, at best, proved the 50 Cent of today is ill-prepared for and disinterested in a music battle against T.I., whose relentless rap fervor and arsenal of family stars remained victorious over 50 Cent’s incessant trolling. A potential Verzuz battle between the pair, which incited the beef, is simply unnecessary. Even if it did happen, the bitter feud proved that T.I. would likely win. RELATED ‘It’s UATL’ podcast Season 2 has arrived T.I. thrilled the hometown crowd during DJ Mars R&B Block Party. Photo taken Sunday October 27, 2024, at Central Park. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) In early February, the Atlanta rapper and comedian sparked the feud by appearing on the “Nightcap” podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, where he reignited his 2020 request for a Verzuz battle with 50 Cent. The initial ask wasn’t too far-fetched, considering the pair had minor beef in the late 2000s and early 2010s, amid T.I.’s multiple run-ins with the law. Then, 50 Cent alluded to T.I. being a snitch, but the rappers eventually squashed the feud.

Roughly a decade later, 50 Cent mainly avoided T.I.’s multiple asks to compete in Verzuz (T.I. was initially slated to battle Jeezy in a November 2020 version of the popular pandemic-era music battle but was replaced by Gucci Mane).

“I called my man out,” T.I. said on “Nightcap,” referencing 50 Cent when asked who’d be a potential Verzuz competitor. “He don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke. It’s cool.” RELATED Atlanta rap legend T.I. may be done performing sooner than you think 50 Cent caught wind of T.I.’s comments online, telling him to, “Keep my name out ya mouth.” He also posted clips referencing T.I. criminal history, later alluding to him being a “rat,” a wildly illogical response to a summons for a musical competition. And a lazy one, given the pair’s previous feud. The exchange quickly exposed that the rappers have disparate goals: T.I. is as focused on music as 50 Cent is on meme-making. The assertion only intensified as 50 Cent posted pictures of T.I.’s wife Tiny and their second-youngest son King, critiquing their physical appearance. In response, T.I. dropped four diss tracks in five days, including the snippet “War.” “The strongest for the longest, I done been that, boy/Top three in my city, know I’m in that,” he says on the track. T.I.’s diss records were OK at best, but more than sufficient, given 50 Cent has yet to drop any music in response. For T.I.’s part, the tracks mainly served as fuel to promote his upcoming album “Kill the King,” which is billed as his last.

But the best parts of the battle didn’t come from either rapper. Instead, they derived from T.I.’s sons. The “family hustle” seemed too formidable for 50 Cent’s bona fide trolling, which has notoriously targeted stars like Diddy, Ja Rule and Vivica Fox, to name a few. Not many rappers have been in as many beefs as 50 Cent. And it’s likely that not many enjoy online beefing as much as he seemingly does. Yet, T.I.’s young adult sons put a dagger in his penchant for internet antics. In response to 50 Cent posting an unflattering image of Tiny, King, T.I. and Tiny’s second-youngest son, repeatedly shamed 50 Cent’s deceased mom (“Dig up yo mama,” one of the posts read) and called out his previous domestic violence allegations. He even dropped a pair of his own diss tracks last week, with one of them featuring a video of King wearing a shirt of 50 Cent’s mom (This week, T.I. acknowledged he didn’t enjoy that detail in King’s video, but understood his son’s emotions, given 50 Cent “dragged the matriarch of our household into some nonsense”). Around the same time, Domani, T.I.’s second-oldest son, released a scorching, Outkast-sampling diss against 50 Cent, titled “Ms Jackson” (50 Cent’s real name is Curtis Jackson). For nearly 3 minutes, Domani takes a more meditative approach to highlighting 50 Cent’s shortcomings, even addressing his deceased mother. “Are you happy with the way he been holding yo family name?,” Domani rapped in what’s undeniably the best track from the beef.

Since T.I.’s sons entered the feud, 50 Cent has deleted all posts related to T.I. and his family. He’s mainly promoted his accomplishments in TV and film, including promoting the final season of his Starz series “Raising Kanan.” The battle appears to be over. In the long lineage of hip-hop beefs, this one was among the least entertaining. It certainly doesn’t contain the thrill that was the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake battle of 2024 or the competitive nature of Jay-Z vs. Nas in the early 2000s. Not even the funny jabs often seen in a Cardi B and Nicki Minaj back-and-forth. That’s mainly because 50 Cent and T.I. have proven to be incompatible competitors. Sure, both gained prominence in the 2000s and immensely elevated hip-hop within their respective regions and beyond. Both have four No. 1 hits and Grammy awards. But the artists appear to be at two different stages of their lives. RELATED Atlanta is an unlikely winner in a thrilling yet flawed Kendrick-Drake rap war Curtis '50 cent' Jackson performs onstage during the Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party on June 28, 2018 in New York City. T.I. is a self-proclaimed “King of the South” re-entering the scene for what may be a grand finale to his music career. And 50 Cent seems to evade music entirely (save for few one-off performances), prioritizing entrepreneurship and being a menace on the internet so much so that Gen-Z and Gen Alpha may be surprised to hear he ever rapped. A Verzuz battle between the two simply shouldn’t happen. It never needed to.