Atlanta United Atlanta United adds midfielder Matías Galarza on loan Acquisition meant to add 'energy and intensity' to team that was shut out in two straight losses. Looking to add some "energy and intensity" to the Atlanta United midfield, according to chief soccer officer Chris Henderson, the Five Stripes acquired midfielder Matías Galarza on Monday from the Argentine club River Plate.

Atlanta United completed the acquisition of Matías Galarza on Monday. The midfielder joined the team on loan through the summer from River Plate in Argentina. Atlanta United holds a purchase option. Galarza, 24 and left-footed, is expected to play as a defensive midfielder. It’s a position the team has tried to strengthen for weeks following the sale of Bartosz Slisz on Jan. 8.

"Matías is a talented young player who will add energy and intensity to our midfield," chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in part of a statement from the club. Atlanta United is 0-2. It will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Galarza also can play as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder. Galarza has made 151 appearances as a professional for Vasco da Gama and Coritiba in Brazil and Talleres and River Plate in Argentina. He has scored six goals with three assists. He has 13 appearances for Paraguay.

Manager Gerardo Martino needs Galarza at defensive midfielder so that he can move Tomás Jacob to right fullback, the position he envisioned him playing when he signed. Jacob has started the past two matches as the defensive midfielder and performed well.