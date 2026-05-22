Metro Atlanta Atlanta joining initiative aiming to stop human trafficking ahead of World Cup The ‘It’s a Penalty’ campaign raises human trafficking awareness around major sporting events worldwide. An image of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens greets passengers as they travel up the escalator after traveling on the plane train at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Elijah Megginson 53 minutes ago Share

City of Atlanta leaders are going all in on the global “It’s a Penalty” campaign against human trafficking ahead of the World Cup games that begin next month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The campaign is a partnership between the city, airport, law enforcement agencies and the nonprofit organization “It’s a Penalty,” which focuses on combating human trafficking around major sporting events worldwide.

The idea is to spread awareness and help identify the signs of human trafficking among fans and front-line workers — airport employees, hotel staff, ride-hail drivers and people in the hospitality industry. One of the biggest weapons against trafficking is information, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “Trafficking counts on silence and people looking the other way,” Dickens said. “We are asking people to say something if they see something.” The monthlong soccer tournament is expected to bring up to 500,000 visitors to the city. Atlanta’s airport, the busiest in the world, could be a particular hotspot because of its high volume.

Sarah de Carvalho, founder of “It’s a Penalty,” said the nonprofit has been providing education and awareness of the issue for 12 years. The organization has launched 24 campaigns related to specific sporting events in 14 countries during that time.

Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during a press conference at the Atlanta Police Department Public Safety Headquarters in Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) “Human trafficking is the fastest-growing and second-largest criminal industry in the world today,” de Carvalho said. First lady of Georgia Marty Kemp said 11 pieces of legislation have been passed that further empower police to combat trafficking and help protect and give rights to survivors. Maribel Calderon, a regional manager for Booking.com, said her company is committed to being part of the solution. “Our mission continues to be making it easier for everybody to experience the world,” she said. “That also means that we need to make sure that we make the world worth experiencing — one that is free of human trafficking and modern-day slavery.”