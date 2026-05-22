News ‘It’s hard to sleep’: Family wants answers in teen’s Piedmont Park slaying Reward increased to $25,000 in unsolved killing of Tianah Robinson. Family and friends wear shirts with Tianah Robinson on them during a celebration of life at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Robinson was the 16-year-old who was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park on following 404 Day celebrations. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Elijah Megginson and Shaddi Abusaid 54 minutes ago Share

It’s been nearly seven weeks since Tianah Robinson was fatally shot at Piedmont Park, and the 16-year-old’s heartbroken family is still desperate for answers. Wearing T-shirts with their daughter’s photos on them, Robinson’s parents stood in front of media organizations Thursday afternoon, requesting information about the teen’s killing.

“I want someone to speak up about what happened at Piedmont Park. Please,” Robinson’s father, Terrell Robinson, said. Tianah Robinson, 16, was killed Saturday night after gunfire erupted inside Piedmont Park, authorities said. The teen's grieving family has launched an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. (Courtesy of GoFundMe) The grieving dad said he didn’t want his daughter’s killing to “just go away as another unsolved case.” Authorities have increased the reward to $25,000 for information leading to a conviction. Atlanta police also released surveillance footage of another person of interest sought for questioning in the April 4, 2026, shooting.

Authorities said the North Clayton High School student was at the bustling park with her friends last month when gunfire erupted about an hour after 404 Day celebrations wrapped up for the evening.

The event, which included musical performances, was hailed as a celebration of Atlanta’s culture. Another 15-year-old girl from Gwinnett County was injured in the hail of gunfire. Authorities said the two teens didn’t know each other and weren’t the intended targets of the shooting. At Thursday’s news conference, Robinson’s mother described a family that’s still struggling to cope. “We can’t sleep,” Tunisia Watkins said. “My oldest daughter just graduated. She didn’t even walk the stage because her sister wasn’t there.” Tianah Robinson’s cousin called it the worst pain she’s ever felt.

“It’s hard to sleep, it’s hard to eat, it’s hard to do regular things,” Nia Parham said, “because we know that her murder is unsolved.” A woman touches Tianah Robinson’s casket following a celebration of life at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Robinson was the 16-year-old who was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park on following 404 Day celebrations. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Investigators said they need the public’s help in order to identify the people involved and to solve the high-profile case. “Although time has passed, it’s a horrific incident,” investigator Terrance Malone said. “I’m sure that the memories have not faded, and that’s what we’re asking for.” Tianah’s fatal shooting was the first homicide at Piedmont Park since Midtown resident Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, were found stabbed to death just inside the 10th Street entrance in 2021.