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A.M. ATL: Laptops in the bin

Plus: Park improvements, poultry industry
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36 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! If you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend, here are the times and roads that will likely have the heaviest traffic. Another answer could simply be, “All of them.”

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA WEIGHS PRIVATIZING AIRPORT SECURITY

Images from the TSA situation in March are still stressful to look at. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Images from the TSA situation in March are still stressful to look at. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Atlanta City Council passed a resolution this week requesting a study on the possibility of privatizing security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

🔎 READ MORE: Should ATL privatize airport security? The pros and cons

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

PLAYING CHICKEN WITH SAFETY

Georgia's proud of its poultry industry, but workers often pay a painful price. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)
Georgia's proud of its poultry industry, but workers often pay a painful price. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

Georgia’s poultry industry is the biggest jewel in the state’s agricultural crown. It’s also a dangerous line of work that relies on the labor of immigrant workers. Combine those things, and advocates say you court disaster.

🔎 READ MORE: Why one former OSHA official calls the plan ‘cruel’

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ If you missed any primary election results, here’s a recap of the big wins and surprising turnouts from Tuesday’s contests.

🌇 Two big-ticket public spaces debuted yesterday in preparation for Atlanta’s World Cup moment. The redevelopment of South Downtown and “The Center,” the revamp of the former CNN Center, will offer tourists more options for dining and mingling during Atlanta’s eight World Cup matches and beyond.

AN ATLANTA PARKS APPRECIATION POST

Atlanta also ranks really high for splash pads and other water features in the city's parks. (Jenni Girtman/AJC)
Atlanta also ranks really high for splash pads and other water features in the city's parks. (Jenni Girtman/AJC)

Woo, some good news! Atlanta ranked 18th nationally in Trust for Public Land’s 2026 ParkScore rankings. Not only does the city have one of the best park systems in the country, the new rankings tell a story of serious improvement.

🎡 READ MORE: Michael Halicki, president and CEO of Park Pride, details how the city can keep the momentum going

❓ QUIZ TIME: How many parks are there in Atlanta, according to TPL? (Hint: The number’s higher than you think. Nope, higher than that. Keep going. Answer at the bottom.)

NEWS BITES

Don’t put plastic bags in the recycling bin. There’s another way to recycle them

Wait, really? Looks like some of us need to apologize to the recycling fairy.

Shirtless fans cheer at MLB stadiums as part of ‘Tarps Off’ trend

Ideal baseball shenanigans: A little weird, but mostly wholesome.

Rome’s longtime ‘sexy priest’ calendar star never set foot in a seminary

He’s gonna need a few extra Hail Marys to work that one off.

California turns to AI to keep whales from being struck by ships

Not sure we need AI for that, but if it helps save the whales I will happily amend my “AI sucks” position. A little.

ON THIS DATE

May 21, 1973

Suspects hear slay charges. In a 50-year-old courtroom here decorated with the tablets of the Ten Commandments and the scales of justice, the four suspected killers of the Alday family were told of the charges against them. More than 60 townspeople watched quietly as the suspects were read, one by one, warrants charging them with the mass murder of six members of this local pioneer farm family.

Earlier this week, we featured a front page that mentioned the Alday family murders. Judging by the number of reader emails, the 1973 South Georgia massacre is still infamous in local minds. If you’re unfamiliar (and in an appropriate mental state to read about a really terrible event), the AJC has an overview.

ONE MORE THING

QUIZ ANSWER: Atlanta has … wait for it … 540 parks! Some of them are quite little or simple, but you know what? Simple little parks can be delightful, too.

If you must quibble with the number, send a handwritten letter in purple ink on ruled notebook paper, triple folded (and in cursive, obviously), to Trust for Public Land. They’re the ones who did the data, not me.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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