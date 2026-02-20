Atlanta United’s roster for 2026 MLS season

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (left) and FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe collide as they fight for possession of the ball on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last season, Latte Lath had 30 appearances, 25 starts, seven goals and one assist. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here’s a complete breakdown of the players — plus contract terms, roster designations and key performance stats.

Atlanta United’s roster with players signed through Tuesday. Grouped by larger position group and in alphabetical order:

Contract: 2026 with options for 2028 calendar year

No.: 42

2025 MLS stats: Eight appearances, 14 goals allowed, 70.2% saves, two shutouts

Contract: 2026 with options through 2027-28 season

No.: 1

No.: 18

Roster slot: Senior and International

2025 MLS stats: 26 appearances, 24 starts, one goal, 17 key passes

Contract: 2026 with option for 2027 calendar year

Contract: 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030 calendar year

No.: 3

2025 MLS stats: 10 appearances, five starts, 68.4% aerial duals won

Contract: June 2026 with purchase agreement through 2029

No.: 6

No.: 50

2025 MLS stats: Three appearances, two starts

Contract: Through 2028 calendar year with option for 2029 calendar year

2025 MLS stats: 20 appearances, 14 starts, two assists

Contract: 2026 season with option for 2027 calendar year

No.: 47

No.: 2

Position: Right fullback

2025 MLS stats: 21 appearances, 16 starts, one goal, one assist

Contract: 2026 calendar year with option for 2027 calendar year

Position: Central defender

No.: 5

Age: 30

Contract: 2027 calendar year with options through 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Senior, TAM

2025 MLS stats: 18 starts, one assist, 63.9% aerial duels

***

Tomás Jacob

Position: Defender

No.: 55

Age: 21

Contract: Through 2028-29 season

Roster slot: Senior, Under-22, International

2025 MLS stats: N/A

***

Enea Mihaj

Position: Central defender

No.: 4

Age: 27

Contract: Through 2028 calendar year with option for 2029 calendar year

Roster slot: Senior, TAM, International

2025 MLS stats: Nine appearances, seven starts, one assist, 53.9% aerial duels

Midfield

Miguel Almirón

Position: Midfielder

No.: 10

Age: 32

Contract: Through 2027 calendar year with option for 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Designated Player, Senior, International

2025 MLS stats: 31 starts, six goals, seven assists, 44 key passes

***

Steven Alzate

Position: Midfielder

No.: 7

Age: 27

Contract: Through 2030 calendar year

Roster slot: Senior, TAM, International

2025 MLS stats: 10 appearances, seven starts, two assists

***

Jay Fortune

Position: Midfielder

No.: 35

Age: 23

Contract: Through 2026 season

Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown

2025 MLS stats: 15 appearances, eight starts, one goal, 88% passing

***

Adrian Gill

Position: Midfielder/Defender

No.: 16

Age: 20

Contract: Through 2027, with options through 2029-30

Roster slot: Supplemental

2025 MLS stats: N/A

Saba Lobjanidze

Position: Winger

No.: 11

Age: 31

Contract: 2026 season, no options

Roster slot: Senior, TAM

2025 MLS stats: 33 appearances, 23 starts, seven assists, 38 key passes

***

Alexey Miranchuk

Position: Midfielder

No.: 59

Age: 30

Contract: Through 2027 calendar year with option for 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Senior, DP, International

2025 MLS stats: 33 appearances, 31 starts, six goals, four assists, 51 key passes

***

Tristan Muyumba

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Age: 28

Contract: 2026 season with option for 2027 calendar year

Roster slot: Senior, TAM

2025 MLS stats: 24 appearances, 15 starts, one goal, 13 key passes.

***

Fafà Picault

Position: Winger

No: 22

Age: 34

Contract: Through 2026 with option through June 30, 2027.

Roster slot: Senior

2025 MLS stats: 20 appearances, four goals, one assist with Miami.

Santiago Pita

Position: Midfielder

No.: 40

Age: 18

Contract: 2026 season with options through 2029 calendar year

Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown

2025 MLS stats: N/A

***

Will Reilly

Position: Midfielder

No.: 28

Age: 23

Contract: 2026 season, with options through 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown

2025 MLS stats: 11 appearances, four starts, one goal

***

Cooper Sanchez

Position: Midfielder

No.: 48

Age: 17

Contract: 2026 season, with options through 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown

2025 MLS stats: Two appearances, one start

***

Adyn Torres

Position: Midfielder

No.: 23

Age: 18

Contract: Through 2027 calendar year, with option for 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown

2025 MLS stats: N/A

***

Luke Brennan

Position: Winger

No.: 20

Age: 20

Contract: Through 2027 calendar year, with option for 2028 calendar year

Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown

2025 MLS stats: 14 appearances, six starts, five key passes

Strikers

Emmanuel Latte Lath

Position: Striker

No.: 9

Age: 27

Contract: Through 2028 calendar year, with option for 2029 calendar year

Roster slot: Senior, Designated Player, International

2025 MLS stats: 30 appearances, 25 starts, seven goals, one assist

***

Sérgio Santos

Position: Striker

No.: TBA

Age: 31

Contract: Through 2026 with option through Dec. 31, 2027

Roster slot: Supplemental

2025 MLS stats: 20 appearances, two goals, two assists

***

Cayman Togashi

Position: Striker

No.: 30

Age: 32

Contract: Through 2026

Roster slot: Senior

2025 MLS stats: Seven appearances, one assist

Note: Loanees Ashton Gordon and Kaiden Moore weren’t included.