Atlanta United’s roster for 2026 MLS season

Atlanta United’s roster with players signed through Tuesday. Grouped by larger position group and in alphabetical order:
Goalkeepers
Jayden Hibbert
No.: 42
Age: 21
Contract: 2026 with options for 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Supplemental
2025 MLS stats: Eight appearances, 14 goals allowed, 70.2% saves, two shutouts
***
Lucas Hoyos
No.: 1
Age: 36
Contract: 2026 with options through 2027-28 season
Roster slot: Senior and International
2025 MLS stats: N/A
Pedro Amador
Position: Left fullback
No.: 18
Age: 27
Contract: 2026 with option for 2027 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior
2025 MLS stats: 26 appearances, 24 starts, one goal, 17 key passes
***
Elías Báez
Position: Fullback
No.: 3
Age: 21
Contract: 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, Under-22, International
2025 MLS stats: N/A
***
Juan Berrocal
Position: Central defender
No.: 6
Age: 27
Contract: June 2026 with purchase agreement through 2029
Roster slot: Senior, TAM, International
2025 MLS stats: 10 appearances, five starts, 68.4% aerial duals won
***
Dominik Chong Qui
Position: Left fullback
No.: 50
Age: 18
Contract: Through 2028 calendar year with option for 2029 calendar year
Roster slot: Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: Three appearances, two starts
Matthew Edwards
Position: Defender
No.: 47
Age: 23
Contract: 2026 season with option for 2027 calendar year
Roster slot: Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: 20 appearances, 14 starts, two assists
***
Ronald Hernández
Position: Right fullback
No.: 2
Age: 28
Contract: 2026 calendar year with option for 2027 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior
2025 MLS stats: 21 appearances, 16 starts, one goal, one assist
***
Stian Gregersen
Position: Central defender
No.: 5
Age: 30
Contract: 2027 calendar year with options through 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, TAM
2025 MLS stats: 18 starts, one assist, 63.9% aerial duels
***
Tomás Jacob
Position: Defender
No.: 55
Age: 21
Contract: Through 2028-29 season
Roster slot: Senior, Under-22, International
2025 MLS stats: N/A
***
Enea Mihaj
Position: Central defender
No.: 4
Age: 27
Contract: Through 2028 calendar year with option for 2029 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, TAM, International
2025 MLS stats: Nine appearances, seven starts, one assist, 53.9% aerial duels
Miguel Almirón
Position: Midfielder
No.: 10
Age: 32
Contract: Through 2027 calendar year with option for 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Designated Player, Senior, International
2025 MLS stats: 31 starts, six goals, seven assists, 44 key passes
***
Steven Alzate
Position: Midfielder
No.: 7
Age: 27
Contract: Through 2030 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, TAM, International
2025 MLS stats: 10 appearances, seven starts, two assists
***
Jay Fortune
Position: Midfielder
No.: 35
Age: 23
Contract: Through 2026 season
Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: 15 appearances, eight starts, one goal, 88% passing
***
Adrian Gill
Position: Midfielder/Defender
No.: 16
Age: 20
Contract: Through 2027, with options through 2029-30
Roster slot: Supplemental
2025 MLS stats: N/A
Saba Lobjanidze
Position: Winger
No.: 11
Age: 31
Contract: 2026 season, no options
Roster slot: Senior, TAM
2025 MLS stats: 33 appearances, 23 starts, seven assists, 38 key passes
***
Alexey Miranchuk
Position: Midfielder
No.: 59
Age: 30
Contract: Through 2027 calendar year with option for 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, DP, International
2025 MLS stats: 33 appearances, 31 starts, six goals, four assists, 51 key passes
***
Tristan Muyumba
Position: Midfielder
No.: 8
Age: 28
Contract: 2026 season with option for 2027 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, TAM
2025 MLS stats: 24 appearances, 15 starts, one goal, 13 key passes.
***
Fafà Picault
Position: Winger
No: 22
Age: 34
Contract: Through 2026 with option through June 30, 2027.
Roster slot: Senior
2025 MLS stats: 20 appearances, four goals, one assist with Miami.
Santiago Pita
Position: Midfielder
No.: 40
Age: 18
Contract: 2026 season with options through 2029 calendar year
Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: N/A
***
Will Reilly
Position: Midfielder
No.: 28
Age: 23
Contract: 2026 season, with options through 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: 11 appearances, four starts, one goal
***
Cooper Sanchez
Position: Midfielder
No.: 48
Age: 17
Contract: 2026 season, with options through 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: Two appearances, one start
***
Adyn Torres
Position: Midfielder
No.: 23
Age: 18
Contract: Through 2027 calendar year, with option for 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: N/A
***
Luke Brennan
Position: Winger
No.: 20
Age: 20
Contract: Through 2027 calendar year, with option for 2028 calendar year
Roster slot: Supplemental, Homegrown
2025 MLS stats: 14 appearances, six starts, five key passes
Emmanuel Latte Lath
Position: Striker
No.: 9
Age: 27
Contract: Through 2028 calendar year, with option for 2029 calendar year
Roster slot: Senior, Designated Player, International
2025 MLS stats: 30 appearances, 25 starts, seven goals, one assist
***
Sérgio Santos
Position: Striker
No.: TBA
Age: 31
Contract: Through 2026 with option through Dec. 31, 2027
Roster slot: Supplemental
2025 MLS stats: 20 appearances, two goals, two assists
***
Cayman Togashi
Position: Striker
No.: 30
Age: 32
Contract: Through 2026
Roster slot: Senior
2025 MLS stats: Seven appearances, one assist
Note: Loanees Ashton Gordon and Kaiden Moore weren’t included.