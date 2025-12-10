Atlanta United signs Santiago Pita to Homegrown contract

Atlanta United

The midfielder will join the club in 2026 and has a contract through 2029.
Midfielder Santiago Pita started 10 matches for Atlanta United 2 with two goals and two assists last season. (Julian Alexander/Atlanta United)
58 minutes ago

Atlanta United signed midfielder Santiago Pita to a Homegrown contract Wednesday.

Pita will join the club in 2026 and has a contract through 2029.

Pita, 18, started 10 matches for Atlanta United 2 with two goals and two assists last season.

“Santiago is a technically savvy player who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement from the team. “He was a standout player in his first professional season with ATLUTD 2, and we believe he can become a key contributor to our first team as he continues to develop.”

Pita has played for youth teams of U.S. and Venezuela. He is also eligible to play for Portugal.

Pita is the 10th Homegrown signee on the team’s roster for next season. The others are Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Kaiden Moore, Jay Fortune, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres, Luke Brennan and Ashton Gordon.

Though MLS free-agency started Wednesday, Pita likely will be the day’s only addition.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

