Atlanta United Atlanta United acquires Juan Berrocal on loan

Atlanta United continued to rebuild one of the worst defenses in MLS with the addition Friday of centerback Juan Berrocal on loan from Getafe in Spain. Atlanta United has an option to purchase him. Berrocal, 26 years old and right-footed, has made more than 250 appearances. He has also played for Sevilla, Eibar, Mirandes and Sporting Gijón. He is on loan until June 30.

Berrocal is Atlanta United’s second addition, joining centerback Enea Mihaj. Atlanta United, which will host Seattle on Saturday, has given up 43 goals, the third most in the MLS. The Five Stripes’ group of centerbacks also includes Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams, Luis Abram and Noah Cobb. Explore Read more about the Five Stripes Berrocal likely will slide into the international slot vacated when the team waived midfielder Mateusz Klich. Sporting director Chris Henderson said Thursday that the team was focused strengthening the defense in this transfer window.