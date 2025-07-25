Atlanta United

Atlanta United acquires Juan Berrocal on loan

Atlanta United will host Seattle on Saturday.
Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson is interviewed during an exclusive fan Q&A with fans before the start of the season at Ventanas, Thursday, February, 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson is interviewed during an exclusive fan Q&A with fans before the start of the season at Ventanas, Thursday, February, 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

Atlanta United continued to rebuild one of the worst defenses in MLS with the addition Friday of centerback Juan Berrocal on loan from Getafe in Spain. Atlanta United has an option to purchase him.

Berrocal, 26 years old and right-footed, has made more than 250 appearances. He has also played for Sevilla, Eibar, Mirandes and Sporting Gijón. He is on loan until June 30.

Berrocal is Atlanta United’s second addition, joining centerback Enea Mihaj.

Atlanta United, which will host Seattle on Saturday, has given up 43 goals, the third most in the MLS. The Five Stripes’ group of centerbacks also includes Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams, Luis Abram and Noah Cobb.

ExploreRead more about the Five Stripes

Berrocal likely will slide into the international slot vacated when the team waived midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Sporting director Chris Henderson said Thursday that the team was focused strengthening the defense in this transfer window.

“We need to improve our defending,” he said. “I think that’s put us in negative positions in some games.”

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

021524 atl united kit photos

Atlanta United acquires Juan Berrocal on loan

52m ago

Seattle visit a reminder of what Atlanta United is trying to become

1h ago

Atlanta United season-ticket prices increase for 2026

Keep Reading

Atlanta United disappointed in results, working on transfer plan to improve

Atlanta United loses at home to Charlotte

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan should return for Chicago match

Featured

First_Liberty_Illustration_Brian_Frost

Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?

How a conspiracy of kindness saved a coyote who wanted to play with dogs

Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS