Atlanta United signs Elias Baez as U22

Báez is the second U22 the Five Stripes have signed. They have one more slot they can fill.

Báez is the second U22 the Five Stripes have signed. They have one more slot they can fill.

Báez, 21 years old, was purchased from San Lorenzo in Argentina. He is the second U22 signing, joining defender Tomas Jacob , made during this transfer window.

Atlanta United acquired left fullback Elías Báez on Tuesday as an Under-22 Initiative signing, continuing the team’s new approach to using the roster mechanism.

If a team has three Designated Players, which Atlanta United does, MLS allows it to sign as many as three U22s. Atlanta United has one U22 slot remaining. It sold Edwin Mosquera, a U22 signing made four years ago and who never consistently produced, to Independiente Santa Fe in Colombia last month.

Báez made 60 appearances with one goal and two assists for San Lorenzo, most of them at left fullback.

He will compete with Pedro Amador and Dominik Chong Qui at left fullback.