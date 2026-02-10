Atlanta United Atlanta United’s Dominik Chong Qui out several weeks Five Stripes are scheduled to open its 10th MLS season Feb. 21 at Cincinnati. Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui dribbles the ball against New York City FC in March 2024. Chong Qui might be out more than a month with an injured MCL. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss from four to six weeks. The team announced Chong Qui’s diagnosis and prognosis Tuesday. The team didn’t say which knee was injured.

Atlanta United is scheduled to open its 10th MLS season Feb. 21 at Cincinnati. RELATED Atlanta United, Botafogo reach settlement on Thiago Almada Chong Qui could miss as few as three matches if he recovers quickly. The team has five matches scheduled within the six-week timeline. Chong Qui, 18 years old, is a Homegrown signee competing with Pedro Amador at left fullback. Elias Baez, another left fullback signed last week, hasn’t yet joined the team. Midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Steven Alzate and Cooper Sanchez, who didn’t compete in last week’s friendly against Houston, remain day to day.