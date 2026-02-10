Atlanta United’s Dominik Chong Qui out several weeks

Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss from four to six weeks.
Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss from four to six weeks.
The team announced Chong Qui’s diagnosis and prognosis Tuesday. The team didn’t say which knee was injured.
Atlanta United is scheduled to open its 10th MLS season Feb. 21 at Cincinnati.
Chong Qui could miss as few as three matches if he recovers quickly. The team has five matches scheduled within the six-week timeline.
Chong Qui, 18 years old, is a Homegrown signee competing with Pedro Amador at left fullback. Elias Baez, another left fullback signed last week, hasn’t yet joined the team.
Midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Steven Alzate and Cooper Sanchez, who didn’t compete in last week’s friendly against Houston, remain day to day.
Atlanta United is scheduled to face the New York Red Bulls in Texas on Wednesday in a friendly. The Five Stripes are scheduled to face Dallas on Saturday.