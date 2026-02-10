Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Dominik Chong Qui out several weeks

Five Stripes are scheduled to open its 10th MLS season Feb. 21 at Cincinnati.
Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui dribbles the ball against New York City FC in March 2024. Chong Qui might be out more than a month with an injured MCL. (Jason Allen for the AJC)
Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui dribbles the ball against New York City FC in March 2024. Chong Qui might be out more than a month with an injured MCL. (Jason Allen for the AJC)
By
56 minutes ago

Atlanta United fullback Dominik Chong Qui suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss from four to six weeks.

The team announced Chong Qui’s diagnosis and prognosis Tuesday. The team didn’t say which knee was injured.

Atlanta United is scheduled to open its 10th MLS season Feb. 21 at Cincinnati.

RELATED
Atlanta United, Botafogo reach settlement on Thiago Almada

Chong Qui could miss as few as three matches if he recovers quickly. The team has five matches scheduled within the six-week timeline.

Chong Qui, 18 years old, is a Homegrown signee competing with Pedro Amador at left fullback. Elias Baez, another left fullback signed last week, hasn’t yet joined the team.

Midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Steven Alzate and Cooper Sanchez, who didn’t compete in last week’s friendly against Houston, remain day to day.

Atlanta United is scheduled to face the New York Red Bulls in Texas on Wednesday in a friendly. The Five Stripes are scheduled to face Dallas on Saturday.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire

Atlanta United, Botafogo reach settlement on Thiago Almada

Atlanta United signs Elias Baez as U22

Artificial turf removed from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of World Cup

Keep Reading

NBA says Sengun will be the injury replacement for Gilgeous-Alexander at the All-Star Game

Lakers' Doncic, Warriors' Curry dealing with injuries ahead of All-Star Game

Luka Doncic to have an MRI after leaving Lakers' game against 76ers with left hamstring injury

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss

Why the FBI search warrant affidavit for Fulton’s 2020 ballots matters

The Works is a landmark Atlanta project. It’s about to get much bigger.

Victims and politics collide as Raffensperger spotlights First Liberty fallout