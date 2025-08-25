Atlanta United Goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert again is bright spot for Atlanta United Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert gestures during the match against Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, on Saturday July 12, 2025. (Mitch Martin/Courtesy of Atlanta United)

Goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert has emerged as a slowly illuminating bright spot in an Atlanta United season steeped in darkness. Hibbert improved to 1-0-2 and earned his first shutout in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He acknowledged after the match that there wasn’t much to do, crediting central defenders Stian Gregersen and Enea Mihaj for their work. Hibbert made two saves.

“I think Brad (Guzan), the goalkeeper union, the staff, the players throughout the week give me confidence just to go out there and do what I do best,” Hibbert said. “I appreciate them for that, allowing me to step out and help the team in any way I can.” Guzan, Josh Cohen and goalkeepers coach Elliott Parish teach Hibbert things every session that he said he uses to supplement his athletic ability. “That also says something when you have three goalkeepers who are really helping each other and backing each other up,” manager Ronny Deila said. Explore Read more about the Five Stripes Hibbert, acquired in the draft before the 2024 season, started because Deila wanted him. Guzan, who was on the bench for Sunday’s match, gave up three goals Aug. 16 at Colorado.

“He is the only guy that I can say has had positive stats,” Deila said.

Hibbert was in the position to be selected in part because of good fortune and in part because he took advantage of the opportunity. Guzan and Cohen were forced to miss an MLS match against Toronto on July 12 because of injuries. Hibbert, the third goalkeeper on the depth chart, started what became a 1-1 draw. Hibbert next started a 4-1 win in the Leagues Cup against Atlas. It could be an audition. Sporting Director Chris Henderson earlier in the week said that the team is looking for a starting goalkeeper for next season. Guzan’s contract expires at year’s end. The team has an option on Cohen for 2026 and options on Hibbert for seasons ’26 through ’28.