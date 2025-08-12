Atlanta United Emmanuel Latte Lath says Atlanta United’s season takes `a lot of energy’ The Five Stripes are 14 points below the ninth and final playoff spot in the East. Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath scores one of his seven goals during the first half of the Leagues Cup match against the Pumas UNAM. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Emmanuel Latte Lath was gifted a scoring chance at Montreal on Saturday. A defender passed the ball to him a few yards from goal. The angle was tight. The goalkeeper came out. Latte Lath struck the ball with his right foot. The shot rolled wide by a few inches. It has been that kind of debut season for Latte Lath with Atlanta United.

The then-most expensive transfer in MLS history, acquired for $22 million, hasn’t had the impact most expected. He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances. He should have nine goals, according to fbref.com, or 10, according to the league’s stats. “Tough, difficult and takes a lot of energy,” Latte Lath said, describing his season. “Mental, it’s a mental season.” It’s difficult to get Latte Lath to talk about himself, even when asked specific questions. He focuses most of the answers on the team, which, like himself, has struggled. Atlanta United is 14 points below the ninth and final playoff spot in the East. The team has nine matches remaining, starting at Colorado on Saturday. “It’s difficult to get what we want,” he said. “It’s frustrating sometimes, but it’s part of life.”

Latte Lath hasn’t been helped by manager Ronny Deila having to mix and match the players around him. Alexey Miranchuk started as the attacking midfielder, with Miguel Almiron on the right and Saba Lobjanidze on the left.

That changed to Almiron in the middle, Miranchuk dropping deeper and Lobjanidze moving to the right. It was changed again to Miranchuk moving back to the middle, Almiron back to the right and Luke Brennan and Lobjanidze splitting time on the left. It’s tough to build chemistry when the elements are being changed. Latte Lath said he is comfortable in his new country, league and team. “I came here not to be comfortable,” he said. “My job is easy — to play and try to win. It’s become a little bit difficult, but this is a normal thing.”

Deila referenced some off-the-field things Latte Lath was working through and predicted the striker would improve soon. That was weeks ago. Latte Lath broke a 13-match scoreless streak with a goal against Toronto on June 12. He scored another two matches later against Charlotte and another two matches after that in the Leagues Cup. He is getting into good positions. He leads the team in expected goals and is third in shots (48). Latte Lath’s problem is the same as the team’s. They don’t put enough shots on goal. He has put just 15 on frame, including his seven goals. The miss against Montreal is an example. Lobjanidze said he’s not worried about Latte Lath’s form.