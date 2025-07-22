“I think we have a lot of work to do, but we’re in the right path, and I think soon, the work we have done until now will show up in the places,” he said Tuesday.

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila is setting expectations for Mihaj, a 26-year-old centerback.

He has said that Mihaj will provide leadership and help the team improve its defense of set pieces, in which it’s last in MLS with 10 goals allowed. Atlanta United has allowed 43 goals this season, third most in the league.

Mihaj attended last week’s 3-2 loss against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s one of five matches he said he watched. Atlanta United lost because it gave up three soft goals, including two in less than 15 minutes to start the second half.

“It was a pity the result because I think we did one of the best first halves of the season, and then we turned off a little bit,” he said. “I think what I can help is communication, try to help my teammates, strong in the duels. But football is a collective sport, and we need all of us to step up to do better, our job.”

Tuesday was Mihaj’s second session with the club and only his fourth day in Atlanta and the U.S., where he had never visited. He said he has been training by himself to try to be fit for Saturday’s match against Seattle. Matthew Edwards said Mihaj’s skill is obvious.

Mihaj said he is an aggressive defender and reads matches well. He is comfortable playing in a back four or back five, whatever Deila decides. He mostly played in a back four at his previous club, Famalicão in Portugal. His national team, Albania, as well as at another previous club, PAOK in Greece, played mostly with a back five.

“The main reason I came here, it’s I want to compete for something important, and they help me to understand that’s the target, and that’s why I choose to be here,” he said.

