Atlanta United signs Adrian Gill as its third signing of the offseason
He joins defender Tomás Jacob, goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos as signings by the Five Stripes during the current window.
Atlanta United midfielder Adrian Gill attends a training session at Florida International University on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Miami. Gill advanced through Barcelona’s academy mostly playing as a midfielder, but likely will be used as a fullback by the Five Stripes. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United completed its third signing for the season with the addition of former Barcelona youth player Adrian Gill on Tuesday. The contract is through June 2027, with annual options through the 2029-30 season.
Gill, 20 years old, advanced through Barcelona’s academy mostly playing as a midfielder, but likely will be used as a fullback by Atlanta United.
Gill’s parents moved to Spain when he was young. He joined Cornellà in 2017. He was scouted and signed by Barcelona’s academy in 2018. He signed a first-team contract in 2022.