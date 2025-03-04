Atlanta United’s Matt Edwards learning, succeeding on the job after two starts

Zaha scored Charlotte’s second goal to seal the win, but it could be argued that he benefited from a fortunate bounce of the ball that didn’t require him to beat a defender.

Edwards’ one-on-one defense resulted in Zaha being dispossessed five times, having a 20% (1 of 5) dribbling success rate, losing 81% of his duels and being held to one shot.

“I kind of wanted the matchup, just because it’s only going to push me as a player to go against better players,” Edwards said. “Even in training, I go against really, really good ones. So, for me, it’s just another challenge that I got to keep improving and keep going against those type of guys.”

Edwards did make mistakes in the match. He misread a long ball that started the sequence that resulted in Charlotte’s second goal.

“I’m trying to work on trying to stay concentrated for 90 minutes,” he said. “Last game, I lost concentration. So I think that’s my biggest takeaway from it, is just stay focused. Always do your tasks. Do your job, so you can help the team out the best.”

Edwards wasn’t supposed to be the starter on the right when the season started. Ronald Hernandez presumably was going to be the starter in place of Brooks Lennon, who underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. But Pedro Amador, the starter on the left, suffered a hamstring injury early in preseason. Hernandez was moved to the left for Game 1, and Edwards made his MLS debut on the right.

Edwards said he didn’t know that he was going to start until he began to get a feeling during the sessions in advance of the season-opening game against Montreal.

Centerback Derrick Williams said last week that he challenged Edwards to put in the work to push to become the starters. Midfielder Bartosz Slisz said he likes seeing Edwards play because of his aggressiveness and ability to press.

Edwards said that Miguel Almiron, the winger on the right, is also pushing him to improve.

“If I don’t do well, he lets me know, if I do well, lets me know,” Edwards said. “So I think that’s part of being a pro, is we all hold each other to high standards.”

Injuries. Fullback Pedro Amador returned to training, and Lennon participated in contact portions of the session for the first time. Amador (hamstring) and Lennon (offseason shoulder surgery) missed the season’s first two matches. Lennon likely will miss Saturday’s match.

Striker Jamal Thiare (quadriceps), midfielder Mateusz Klich (flu) and Hernandez (quadriceps) didn’t participate in Tuesday’s session. Neither Klich nor Hernandez played against Charlotte. Jay Fortune started in place of Klich. Luis Abram started in place of Hernandez.

