The Win Column: Could Matt Ryan do the job?

Hey y’all. What a week, huh? Future-changing developments all around.

Let’s talk about ‘em. FRONT OFFICE ICE Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, going into the Ring of Honor in 2024. You won’t find me complaining about the Falcons’ decision to uproot everything (even though it immediately destroyed one of my predictions for 2026). But I do have … questions.

A lot of them.

Is Rich McKay really done with football things? Who might stick around from the current staff? How quickly can we get the Blank family megayacht up to Baltimore to woo John Harbaugh? And is Matt Ryan really the best candidate for the franchise’s nascent “president of football” position? That’s one I’ve found myself thinking about a lot. The man’s an Atlanta icon. Good guy. Knows ball. Genuinely loves the Falcons, messy exit and all. And judging by the initial reaction I’ve seen, his return to the fold would make plenty of fans feel quite warm and fuzzy. Honestly? That’s a nigh impossible combination of characteristics to come by.

That said: Judging by the way owner Arthur Blank described it, the gig comes with something close to omnipotence — and our boy has exactly zero front office experience. I needed to ask around a little before endorsing the Ice Man’s candidacy. “Nothing about Matt tells me he wouldn’t be good at it,” former Falcons receiver Brian Finneran told me. The morning drive host on 680 The Fan caught passes from Ryan for three years. “I think when he puts his mind to something, whether it’s as an athlete, a charity he’s working with or his analyst job, he has success. He’s kind of got that gene in him. “I don’t think he’s afraid of much, and when he puts his mind to something, he’s gonna see it through.” Everything you need to know about the rebuild

Strong praise. And there is (some) precedent for this sort of thing. San Francisco’s John Lynch — an all-timer of a safety with Tampa Bay — was a front office virgin before taking that general manager gig in 2017. Two seasons later, executive of the year. Per Blank’s statement earlier this week, Ryan would actually outrank the new GM and head coach … and play a big role in selecting them. Also on the docket: “setting the vision and identity for our team.” Tyler’s personal translation: Please, Matthew, stand in the gap between Falcons brass and the misguided or outright odd decisions that have defined the franchise’s history. “I’m not sure how much experience you need,” Finneran said, “outside of being a great football player, loving the Falcons organization, having a cool, calm head on your shoulders and being able to make decisions” with the information at hand.

A few more seasoned candidates are apparently earning interviews as Ryan awaits his, reportedly scheduled for Thursday or Friday (live updates here). And personally? I don’t know why anyone would get a “real” job if they don’t have to. But I tend to think Ryan could do it. Should he? 📬 Shoot me an email with your thoughts — and stay tuned to AJC.com/falcons and @DOrlandoLedbetter for all the latest. TRAE ON THE BLOCK Contrary to popular belief, Trae Young is not being shopped because he stole coach Quin Snyder's glasses.

The Trae Young era may really come to an end this time, with his reps reportedly working with the Hawks to get a trade lined up before the Feb. 5 deadline. We’ll put together a proper tribute if and when that actually happens, but today I’ve got a little ‘splaining to do — about why finding a dancing partner may be a tad complicated. 1️⃣ As others have pointed out, there’s just not a huge demand for point guards. Much less point guards who don’t play above the rim and aren’t particularly adept defenders. To that last point: Check out the chart below, particularly the final two items. This season, opponents shoot at a higher percentage and average 9 points more per game when Young’s out there.

2️⃣ As far as financials: Taking on whatever’s left of his $46 million salary for this season (and coming up with matching parts to trade) ain’t something a lot of teams can do right now. Young also has a $48.9 million player option for 2026-27. That’s not to say a trade is impossible. Nor would it be fruitless. Atlanta could, in theory, both clear payroll for next season and improve in the short term. Beat writer Lauren Williams walks us through a few theoretical trades here. (If they bring old-and-oft-injured Anthony Davis in, we riot.) ASK A BEAT WRITER, TRANSFER PORTAL EDITION Since blowing it in the Sugar Bowl, Georgia football has lost stars CJ Allen, Zachariah Branch, Oscar Delp and Christen Miller to the upcoming NFL draft. Key offensive lineman Bo Hughley is hitting the transfer portal.

Things have been even wilder — and more portal-y — over at Georgia Tech, where heaps of O-linemen and receivers have joined the Yellow Jackets’ would-be quarterback of the future in announcing intentions to jump ship. 🤔 So how should Tech fans feel about all this? It’s part of how things work these days, but what degree of gloom and doom is in order? I turned to beat writer Chad Bishop for an answer. His advice? Focus on who’s coming, not who’s going. “While Georgia Tech fans may have been/may be on the verge of panic with the departures of backup quarterback Aaron Philo, starting center Harrison Moore and promising young wide receivers Bailey Stockton and Isiah Canion, Tech and coach Brent Key have already somewhat made up for losses with the addition of former five-star recruit Jaylen Mbakwe from Alabama, proven defensive lineman Jordan Walker from Rutgers and All-American tight end Chris Corbo from Dartmouth.”

“And given the level of transfer reportedly visiting and speaking with Tech this month, plus Tech’s influx of money this offseason, Tech fans should expect some more big-time players to suit up in white and gold in 2026.” Canion, one of the aforementioned receivers, may be headed to the rival Bulldogs. Legacy tight end Luke Harpring appears on the way out, too.

But the Jackets did add big-time linemen from Bama and Oklahoma State after Chad wrote all that? Deep breaths until the portal closes (whooooosh) on Jan. 16. ODDS AND ENDS 🎉 Congratulations are in order for our very own Ken Sugiura, who was recently named Georgia Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. It’s a major award! 🏈 Don’t forget the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — Indiana and Oregon — arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday (7:30 p.m. on ESPN). Miami and Ole Miss play their College Football Playoff semifinal the night before in Tempe, Arizona (also 7:30 p.m. on ESPN). 🤔 The Braves are purportedly one of several teams chatting with the Brewers about a trade for stud starter Freddy Peralta. That’d be fun … but you know GM Alex Anthopoulos prefers to surprise us.

🏀 If you’re looking for some women’s hoops while the WNBA figures ts stuff out, the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league is underway down near Miami. A handful of Atlanta Dream players are suiting up, including stars Allisha Gray (Mist), Rhyne Howard and Brittney Griner (both on the Vinyl). Full TV schedule here. YOUR 2026 PREDICTIONS (AND ONE COMPLAINT) Remember last week, when I offered some predictions for 2026 and encouraged you folks to chime in too? Here a few selections (answers submitted via the provided form didn’t have a space to provide a name; that’s my bad). 🔮 “Braves will win the division but get beat by the Dodgers, (who) will three-peat.” I can see it.

🔮 “Atlanta United will finish in the top 5 MLS teams.” The Five Stripes start training camp Saturday — and whoever wrote this must be a big-time believer in Tata Martino, Chapter 2. 🔮 “I am interested in how you see the Hawks avoiding the play-in this season. I have written previously about the roster construction deficiencies. Perhaps you think (Kristaps) Porzingis is going to be reincarnated as Robert Parish or a young and healthy Bill Walton, ‘Heaven Can Wait’ like? Trae has a personality transplant? Both start playing for a new contract?” Tough love (and some cross-sport contamination) from emailer Donald. Might be right, though. 🔮 “Georgia Southern has a plethora of QBs on their roster. Coach Key should run and get QB Weston Bryan, who’d be a perfect fit in the Jackets’ offense.”