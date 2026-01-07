Oklahoma State offensive lineman transferring to Georgia Tech

Buzz entertains fans before an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Temple at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 45-24 over Temple. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Samuel was at Oklahoma State and before that, Appalachian State, where he earned honorable mention all-Sun Belt honors.

Samuel was at Oklahoma State and before that, Appalachian State, where he earned honorable mention all-Sun Belt honors.

Markell Samuel, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior at Oklahoma State, played 76 snaps against Tennessee Martin on Aug. 28, but an injury ended the remainder of his 2025 season. Samuel had previously played 29 games at tackle for Appalachian State between 2020-24.

Georgia Tech added another offensive lineman out of the transfer portal Tuesday.

A three-star prep prospect from Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite, Samuel played in just four games in his first three seasons at ASU before playing in 25 games the next two years. He was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt in 2025.

Samuel joins Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, TCU long snapper Cal Keeler; Rice punter Alex Bacchetta; Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo; and Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker as offseason acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets.