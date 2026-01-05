Falcons to hire new president of football operations

The Falcons reportedly have been in talks with former quarterback Matt Ryan about being president of football operations. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Team owner Arthur Blank lays out new structure in letter to fans; Matt Ryan expected to be a candidate.

The Falcons fired general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris on Sunday just hours after completing an 8-9 season and finishing tied for first place in the NFC South.

Falcons are set to hire a new president of football operations, according to a letter sent to the team’s fans by owner Arthur Blank on Monday morning.

It was the franchise’s eighth consecutive losing season. The Falcons have not been to the playoffs since 2017.

“We will be adding a new president of football from outside the organization,” Blank wrote in the letter that also was sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team. Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football.”

The Falcons reportedly have been in talks with former quarterback Matt Ryan about this role. He has no experience as an NFL executive but was the franchise’s only player to win the NFL MVP award.

Blank has put together people who have not know each other, such as Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, and have asked them to collaborate on things.