Falcons to hire new president of football operations

“We will be adding a new president of football from outside the organization,” Blank wrote in the letter that also was sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team. Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football.”
The Falcons reportedly have been in talks with former quarterback Matt Ryan about this role. He has no experience as an NFL executive but was the franchise’s only player to win the NFL MVP award.
Blank has put together people who have not know each other, such as Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, and have asked them to collaborate on things.
It hasn’t worked thus far.
“They will work collaboratively as a football leadership team on all football decisions,” Blank wrote. “Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football. This leader will also work in collaboration with the club’s president and CEO to ensure the team’s football and business operations are appropriately aligned with unified organizational goals to deliver success on the field and in all areas of engaging Falcons fans.”
Greg Beadles has been promoted from president to president and CEO of the Falcons, effective Monday, succeeding Rich McKay.
McKay has taken on a new, expanded role across the Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment organization.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
