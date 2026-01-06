Former Westminster punter, Dartmouth tight end both transferring to Tech

Georgia Tech fans cheer before the final regular season home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Alex Bacchetta, a Westminster graduate and punter, announced on X on Monday his intention to enroll at Tech. ESPN reported Monday that Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo intends to transfer to Tech as well.

Two more players are transferring to Georgia Tech to be part of the 2026 Yellow Jackets.

Bacchetta (6-2, 230) is a redshirt junior who began his career with two seasons at Penn State before playing the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Rice. He had 62 punts for an average of 44.97 yards in 2025 and 49 punts for an average of 41.49 in ’24.

In two seasons at PSU, Bacchetta had four punts for an average of 40 yards. He did not play in 2023.

Bacchetta was a three-time all-state selection at Westminster and also won a state soccer championship with the Wolves in 2019.

Corbo (6-5, 250) spent four seasons at Dartmouth. After redshirting in 2022, Corbo had nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, 32 catches for 315 and seven touchdowns as a junior, and 45 receptions for 516 yards and four scores as a senior.