Awards Ken Sugiura Named 2025 Georgia Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association Ken Sugiura - AJC staffer 2024

We’re proud to share that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports columnist Ken Sugiura has been honored as the 2025 Georgia Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). This marks Sugiura’s second NSMA award, following his win in 2023, and continues an impressive streak for the AJC—its fourth consecutive year being recognized. In 2024, Mark Bradley shared the award, and in 2022, D. Orlando Ledbetter shared the award. In 2025, two other AJC journalists, Lauren Williams and Chad Bishop, were also named finalists for their outstanding sports journalism work.

