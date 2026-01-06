Awards

Ken Sugiura Named 2025 Georgia Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association

Ken Sugiura - AJC staffer 2024
Ken Sugiura - AJC staffer 2024
By
1 hour ago

We’re proud to share that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports columnist Ken Sugiura has been honored as the 2025 Georgia Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).

This marks Sugiura’s second NSMA award, following his win in 2023, and continues an impressive streak for the AJC—its fourth consecutive year being recognized. In 2024, Mark Bradley shared the award, and in 2022, D. Orlando Ledbetter shared the award. In 2025, two other AJC journalists, Lauren Williams and Chad Bishop, were also named finalists for their outstanding sports journalism work.

Some of Sugiura’s recent work that engaged AJC readers the most included pieces like “With prices hiked, some Braves season-ticket holders feel unvalued,” “A question for Arthur Blank: Is this the best that the Falcons can do?” and “Would you believe the coach who recruited Kirby Smart also coached Brent Key?

Sugiura joined the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

The NSMA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates excellence in sports media and supports educational opportunities for aspiring professionals through networking, mentoring, and scholarship programs.

Congratulations to Ken, Lauren, and Chad for their exceptional contributions to sports journalism and for representing the AJC.

###

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community, and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability, and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.

Press contact

Hugo Rojo | press@ajc.com

About the Author

Hugo Rojo is the head of communications for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

AJC Chief Marketing Officer Amie Green
ANNOUNCEMENTS

Amie Green Named Chief Marketing Officer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ANNOUNCEMENTS

UATL and The Gathering Spot Enter New Partnership to Elevate Black Culture and Community in Atlanta

Newsroom Ethics Code

Keep Reading

We are forging ahead as our print era comes to a close

A.M. ATL: Welcome to a new era

Clark Atlanta football coach let go; program moving in ‘different direction’

Featured

Data Center Land Competition

What data center companies are spending for Georgia land might shock you

Meet Georgia’s most influential conspiracy theorist

Rich McKay no longer involved with Falcons; Greg Beadles promoted to CEO