Alabama sophomore, former 5-star recruit to transfer to Georgia Tech

Jaylen Mbakwe was a two-way player for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons.
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe (3) saves the ball from a touchback on an Alabama punt, setting LSU up to start a drive at the two-yard line, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt/AP)
On Monday, Georgia Tech picked up one of its biggest transfers of the Brent Key era.

Jaylen Mbakwe, a sophomore at Alabama, will play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports. Mbakwe was a 5-foot-11, 190-pound two-way player for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons.

From Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, Mbakwe was a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect nationally in the 2024 signing class. He committed to Alabama in July 2022 over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

As a freshman, Mbakwe, played six offensive snaps, 221 on defense and 96 on special teams. He recorded 15 tackles (one for a loss), had an interception, broke up two passes, had two punt returns for 46 yards and one kickoff return for 15 yards.

In 2025, Mbakwe logged 31 offensive plays and 74 on special teams. He had three catches for 55 yards.

As a senior in high school, Mbakwe totaled more than 1,000 rushing yards and more than 2,000 passing yards to go with 43 total touchdowns. He also was a state championship sprinter.

Mbakwe is the second transfer to commit to Tech this offseason joining Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker.

