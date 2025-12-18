AD Ryan Alpert announces two $10 million gifts to Georgia Tech athletics

Athletics director Ryan Alpert reacts during a senior night event prior to the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert announced Thursday on 680 The Fan that Tech athletics received two separate gifts of $10 million each. The gifts, Alpert said, were made by two different families who wished to remain anonymous.

“We talk about investing in the future of Georgia Tech athletics, fourteen months ago we launched the Full Steam Ahead campaign, a $500 million fundraising campaign to invest in what the future of winning looks like at Georgia Tech. We’re over $90 million on the way to that $500 million goal,” Alpert added. “Success breeds success. We don’t want this to be a one year, 9-3 (football record), and we want to continue to have comprehensive excellence. What does it take? It takes resources and building a plan and excited about our future.”

Tech hired Alpert from Tennessee in July. He took over for J Batt, who left Tech to become the athletic director at Michigan State.

Alpert’s announcement came Thursday morning from the Brock Football Practice Facility as the Yellow Jackets continued to prepare to play BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 in Orlando, Florida. The Jackets began the season 8-0 and were in the hunt to make the ACC championship game and the College Football Playoff before losing three of their final four games.

Financial gifts such as the ones Tech received this week are a major component to Tech continuing such success in the future.