Atlanta United will play four friendly matches in the preseason

The team will open training camp at its headquarters in Marietta on Saturday. It will leave for Florida International University in Miami on Jan. 20. The team will return on Jan. 26 and host its first preseason match against Lexington at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the training ground. The match is scheduled to be livestreamed on the team’s website.
The team will continue training in Marietta until it leaves Feb. 6 to train in Houston for three days. It will face the Dynamo at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Shell Energy Stadium.
Atlanta United will train in Dallas, Texas, from Feb. 10-14, where it will face the Red Bulls at noon Feb. 11 and Dallas at 1 p.m. Feb. 14. Both matches are scheduled for Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.