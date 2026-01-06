Atlanta United

Atlanta United will play four friendly matches in the preseason

The team opens training camp at its headquarters in Marietta on Saturday.
This will be the third training camp for Gerardo Martino with Atlanta United, who typically prefers to take the team off-site during the preseason so the players can bond. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By
57 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s preseason camp under new manager Gerardo Martino will see the team training in three states and playing four matches.

The team will open training camp at its headquarters in Marietta on Saturday. It will leave for Florida International University in Miami on Jan. 20. The team will return on Jan. 26 and host its first preseason match against Lexington at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the training ground. The match is scheduled to be livestreamed on the team’s website.

The team will continue training in Marietta until it leaves Feb. 6 to train in Houston for three days. It will face the Dynamo at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Atlanta United will train in Dallas, Texas, from Feb. 10-14, where it will face the Red Bulls at noon Feb. 11 and Dallas at 1 p.m. Feb. 14. Both matches are scheduled for Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Atlanta United’s first MLS match is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Cincinnati.

This will be the third training camp for Gerardo Martino with Atlanta United. The first two were before the 2017 season and the ’18 season.

Martino typically prefers to take the team off-site during the preseason so the players can bond.

Atlanta United has added two new players, with more expected. The additions are goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos and fullback Tomás Jacob.

