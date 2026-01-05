Rutgers defensive lineman to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Atlanta (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Walker is a 6-foot-4, 268-pound native of Rochester, New York, who spent four seasons with the Scarlet Knights and was a team captain for the 2025 season. He has made 47 career tackles (9.5 for a loss), five sacks and recovered a fumble.

Jordan Walker, a defensive lineman at Rutgers , announced on X on Sunday that he plans to transfer to Georgia Tech.

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker was Rutgers’ highest-graded tackler (among players with at least 300 snaps) and also had a pass coverage grade of 82.4. Walker has played 662 defensive snaps the past two seasons and 214 on special teams since 2023.

Walker arrived at Rutgers as a walk-on and was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on. He was also named to the Big Ten’s all-academic team three times.

A graduate of Rush-Henrietta High School located south of Rochester, Walker also spent one season (playing wide receiver) at Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York, before enrolling at Rutgers in 2022.

Walker is the first player to announce a transfer to Tech ahead of the 2026 season.