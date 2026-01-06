UGA Logo
Key Georgia offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Tackle Bo Hughley played in 10 games in 2025.
Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (center) looks to block Austin Peay defensive linemen Marcus Howard (left) and Chris Brown on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 28-6. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
1 hour ago

Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley is the latest Bulldogs player to enter the transfer portal.

Hughley played in 10 games this past season, playing a key role in Georgia’s early-season win over Tennessee.

He will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school. Hughley made the announcement on his social media accounts.

Hughley signed with Georgia as a member of the 2023 recruiting class out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn.

Georgia is waiting on Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene to announce their future plans. Both starting offensive tackles are draft-eligible for this year. If both were to leave, Hughley would’ve been in line to earn a starting spot on Georgia’s 2026 offensive line.

The Bulldogs lost center Drew Bobo to a season-ending foot injury against Georgia Tech, with Malachi Toliver replacing him. Both players will be back for Georgia in 2026. Guard Micah Morris exhausted his collegiate eligibility, as he will move on to the NFL.

Georgia got plenty this season from freshmen Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover. Because of his size, Gaston could move from guard to tackle next season.

Georgia signed five offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle, led by five-star prospect Ekene Ogboko.

Hughley becomes the second Georgia offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal, joining Nyier Daniels. In total, eight Georgia players from the 2025 roster have entered the transfer portal.

Georgia has landed a transfer commitment in former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, who committed to Georgia on Sunday.

Players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

