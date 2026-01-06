Key Georgia offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (center) looks to block Austin Peay defensive linemen Marcus Howard (left) and Chris Brown on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 28-6. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Hughley played in 10 games this past season, playing a key role in Georgia’s early-season win over Tennessee.

Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley is the latest Bulldogs player to enter the transfer portal.

He will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school. Hughley made the announcement on his social media accounts.

Hughley signed with Georgia as a member of the 2023 recruiting class out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn.

Georgia is waiting on Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene to announce their future plans. Both starting offensive tackles are draft-eligible for this year. If both were to leave, Hughley would’ve been in line to earn a starting spot on Georgia’s 2026 offensive line.