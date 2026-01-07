Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring to transfer

Son of Tech basketball legend Matt Harpring spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring will be leaving the Yellow Jackets, On3 reported Wednesday. A redshirt freshman, Harpring made 13 catches for 158 yards this season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech is losing another offensive player to the transfer portal.

On3 reported Wednesday that tight end Luke Harpring will be leaving the Yellow Jackets. A redshirt freshman, Harpring made 13 catches for 158 yards this season.

RELATED
From 2023: Luke Harpring carries on family tradition at Georgia Tech — in football

A Marist School graduate and the son of Tech basketball legend Matt Harpring, Luke Harpring appeared in four games in 2024 and made three receptions for 43 yards. This season he totaled 239 offensive snaps over 13 games and, among tight ends, was Tech’s highest-graded offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus.

Harpring joins centers Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola; offensive linemen Peyton Joseph and Ben Galloway; wide receivers Jamauri Brice, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton; defensive backs Christian Pritchett and D.J. Moore; quarterback Aaron Philo; and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV as players who have announced their intentions to transfer.

RELATED
Georgia Tech makes official hire of offensive coordinator George Godsey

