Atlanta Falcons Falcons have best open head coach job in NFL Five other teams are looking for a head coach. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson greets fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

All head coach jobs in the NFL are attractive. There are only 32 positions at the top of the coaching profession, with a handful open at any time. Some jobs are better than others, though, and the Falcons have the best one to offer among the six teams looking for a head coach now. That won’t change unless any of the Ravens, Packers or Bills decide to part with their coaches in the coming days.

The Falcons are expected to soon hire a new president of football to help pick the next general manager and head coach. That top executive can offer coaching candidates something that none of the other five teams with openings can match. The Falcons are the only one of those teams with a roster good enough to compete for a playoff spot in 2026. The Falcons can make a legitimate case that they aren’t far away from winning the weakest division in football. They just finished 8-9, tied for first in the NFC South. All their best players are under team contractual control for next season, and most of them will be 25 or younger. RELATED Read more about the Falcons on AJC.com The other five teams with head coach openings finished last in tougher divisions. The Titans, Raiders and Cardinals finished with 3-14 records. The Giants finished 4-13 and the Browns at 5-12. All those teams have more draft capital than the Falcons. Most of them are projected to have more space under the salary cap. The decision-makers for those teams can sell head coach candidates on what they could do with the players they will draft and sign in the future.

That’s obviously better than having no avenues to improve the roster, but it’s speculative. Building a team with draft picks takes time. Doing it through free agency is a crapshoot, and mistakes made with big contracts compound over time.

The Falcons have a real chance to make the 2026 playoffs with the roster they have now. Heck, the next coach might guide the Falcons to the postseason simply by fixing their special teams. Major mistakes by those units contributed to losses in several games this season. The Falcons also have underachieved on offense, considering their talent. They ranked 24th in points scored this season. A confident coach should believe they can do better with a unit featuring two young stars, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. It’s true that the Falcons are unsettled at quarterback. Kirk Cousins almost certainly is on the way out. Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from ACL surgery. Penix has shown flashes of being a good starter over 12 career starts, but the next coach will have to coax more consistent performances from him. The quarterback situations don’t look any better for the five other teams seeking head coaches. No. 1 pick Cam Ward had a rough rookie season for the Titans. Raiders QB Geno Smith looked over the hill for the second year in a row. The Browns are still paying the price for acquiring Deshaun Watson (Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders won’t save them from that mistake).

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had a solid rookie season. He and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo formed an intriguing pair before the running back suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8. I’d still take Penix, Robinson and London over Dart, Skattebo and Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. The Falcons have a defense on the rise. An offseason revamp helped them improve from 23rd in points allowed in 2024 to 19th in 2025. The Browns ranked 14th in scoring defense this season. The Raiders, Titans, Cardinals and Giants all ranked 25th or worse. Crucially, the Falcons finally produced an effective pass rush. They set a franchise record with 57 sacks. Young players led the way: James Pearce Jr. (10½ sacks) and Jalon Walker (5½) were rookies, and Brandon Dorlus (8½ sacks) was a quasi-rookie after playing only 19 snaps in 2024. The Falcons have the player talent necessary to win the South. None of the division’s other three teams are good enough to pull away from the pack in 2026. What the Falcons don’t have is much flexibility to add player talent. Ex-general manager Terry Fontenot traded away picks in the first and fifth rounds for this year. Per Spotrac, the Falcons are projected to have about $38 million in cap space for 2026. They likely will use most of that to re-sign the free agents they want to retain.

The Falcons mostly will count on improvement from their many good young players to make a run at the 2026 NFC South title. The five other teams looking for a head coach can offer candidates a chance to help reshape the roster with player acquisitions. That’s especially the case for the Raiders, Titans and Browns. The Raiders own the No. 1 overall draft pick and two extra picks in the fourth round. They are projected to have the second-most cap space in the NFL ($110 million). But the Raiders will have to overcome their reputation as a dysfunctional organization. The Titans are projected to have the most cap space ($113 million) and have the No. 4 pick. The Browns are projected to have only $3 million in cap space, but they have two picks in the first round (including No. 6 overall) and three in the fifth. It’s possible that head coach candidates believe they would get the benefit of more patience with those teams. I wouldn’t count on it. The shelf life for losing NFL coaches is short, even for so-called rebuilding teams. If the expectations are to make the playoffs in every NFL city, then it’s better to coach a team that has a real chance of doing it now.