Rich McKay no longer involved with Falcons; Greg Beadles promoted to CEO

Rich McKay — pictured delivering remarks at the Metro Atlanta Chamber's annual meeting in November — is out as the Falcons' CEO and will move to a role overseeing key projects for Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“As part of our ongoing succession planning, Greg Beadles has been elevated from president to president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, effective today, succeeding Rich McKay,” Blank wrote. “Greg will continue oversight of all business affairs of the Falcons and collaborate closely with the new president of football to ensure all resources and operational support are working toward the goal of a winning product on the field.”

Greg Beadles, the Atlanta Falcons’ team president, was promoted to president and CEO, while Rich McKay will move on to oversee other sports ventures, according to the letter team owner Arthur Blank sent to Falcons fans Monday.

Here’s what Blank wrote about McKay:

“In recent years, Rich McKay has taken on a new, expanded role across our broader Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment organization and within the community,” Blank wrote. “With succession planning that began over five years ago maturing with the ascension of Greg Beadles to the president and CEO role with the Falcons, Rich will now be able to give full focus to critical AMBSE initiatives including: major events on the near horizon for Atlanta with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and NFL’s 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS); renovations to MBS and construction of a world-class training facility for AMBSE’s new NWSL franchise and the launch of that team coming in 2028; and other business development and organizational projects in various stages of planning.

“In addition to his AMBSE CEO role, Rich will continue as a member of my board of trustees; an associate director of our family foundation; co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, which he has been involved with for over 30 years; and as the incoming chair of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board for 2026. I’m incredibly grateful to Rich for his 20-plus years of direct leadership with the Falcons, including many of the most successful seasons in team history.”