Georgia Bulldogs Georgia WR Zachariah Branch announces his NFL draft decision He made the announcement on social media. Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates his 13-yard touchdown reception against Alabama during their SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia’s leading wide receiver is off to the NFL, as Zachariah Branch declared for the 2026 NFL draft. Branch led Georgia in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. His 81 receptions were a single-season school record.

He made the announcement on social media. He spent one season at Georgia after transferring in from the University of Southern California. RELATED There is way more to Zachariah Branch’s game than his blazing speed Georgia coach Kirby Smart consistently raved about Branch in his time at Georgia. “The things that impressed me the most is his love for the game and his love for football,” Smart said before the Sugar Bowl. “I wouldn’t say that I didn’t think he had it, but some guys that are so highly touted, they don’t really buy into the culture and the work ethic that we have. He’s never flinched.

“He’s like, ‘Coach, I want to be part of that.’ I forget when they first got there, maybe mid-January … But he wouldn’t leave the building. He was there every day. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to go to my apartment. I don’t want to go home. I want to be up here.’”

Branch was the only Georgia pass catcher to finish with more than 400 receiving yards. He’s elite in the screen game and an asset as a returner as well. Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Branch rated as the No. 22 overall player in the draft class. He’s not the biggest wide receiver, which will put a cap on his draft range. He is viewed as a late first-round or early second-round pick. RELATED The 2026 NFL draft decisions that Georgia football needs to monitor Georgia receivers Colbie Young, Noah Thomas and Dillon Bell exhausted their collegiate eligibility. Georgia did sign two wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosley. Expect Georgia to be aggressive in the transfer portal to try to replace Branch. The team will lose five of its top six pass catchers from this past season. Branch becomes the second Georgia player to declare for the NFL draft, joining Christen Miller.