Georgia Bulldogs CJ Allen the latest Georgia Bulldog to announce his 2026 NFL Draft plans Allen started during all three years at Georgia. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen walks off the field before his game against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Another Georgia linebacker is off to the NFL, as junior CJ Allen has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen started during all three years at Georgia, earning First Team All-American honors during his junior season.

He announced the news on social media. RELATED This Georgia linebacker ‘won’t be kept out of the spotlight’ in 2025 Allen is viewed as one of the top linebackers in the country for this upcoming NFL draft cycle and a possible first-round pick. Allen was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker. “He’s very much, whatever he says, he means, and he’s intentional with everything he does, and he kind of prepared from the moment he stepped in here,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said of Allen. “Very intentional about what he wanted to accomplish. And I know there’s still things out there that he wants to accomplish. But I think that’s what stands out about him.

“There’s been other guys that were intentional that way. But maturity, focus, serious, intentional work on areas that he’s had to get better at, and just his overall leadership ability to affect others. I would venture to say that he’s universally respected across the team.”

Allen led the team in tackles with 88, tackles for loss with 8, forced two fumbles and had 3.5 sacks. He did that all despite missing time late in Georgia’s season because of a knee injury. RELATED What comes next for Georgia defense as CJ Allen deals with knee injury? Georgia awaits the NFL draft decision of fellow junior Raylen Wilson. The Bulldogs are set to bring back Chris Cole and Justin Williams, along with promising freshmen Zayden Walker and AJ Kruah. Georgia signed 4-star prospect Nick Abrams and 3-star prospects Elijah Littlejohn and Terrence Penick in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have now had three players declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, with Zachariah Branch and Christen Miller previously doing so. The deadline to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft is Jan. 14. Georgia went 12-2 this season, losing in the College Football Playoff to Ole Miss.