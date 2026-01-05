Atlanta Falcons 5 offseason issues facing the Falcons’ new president, GM and coach 1 / 33 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have moved quickly in trying to restructure their front-office operations after the firings of general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris. They have interviews set up for the new president job and the coaching and GM candidates.

Here are the five offseason issues facing the new regime: 1. A sense of urgency The Falcons didn’t quit after being eliminated from the playoffs and won their final four games of the regular season to finished tied for first place in the NFC South at 8-9. They didn’t quit on former coach Raheem Morris. While this is commendable, the new coach will have to instill more of a sense of urgency over the offseason. “You can understand that that margin of error, going into next year, maybe we should start the winning streak earlier in the season,” safety Jessie Bates III said.

“It is a long season. I think people, when you start off slow, you tend to forget about the back end of the season and how you can really finish strong.”

Bates noted that the Texans started 0-3, but finished the season winning their last nine games. “They are playing at the highest level in the NFL,” he said. “Honestly as a defense, as a whole team I think they are playing very well.” 2. Free agency The Falcons were 3-2 but then dropped seven of eight games to be eliminated from the playoffs at 4-9. It was their eighth consecutive losing season. “It’s hard,” Bates said. “This league is hard. It’s a long season. If people can understand that. … We put together (a) four-game winning (streak) and you look up, you’re back in the race.” He believed that a change of perspective for the younger players would help.

“To see that you can play not so well, but still have success. Still come out on top at the end of the season,” Bates said. There are key players set to become free agents: tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Tyler Allgeier, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle David Onyemata, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson. Other free agents are nickel back Dee Alford, linebacker Troy Andersen, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, tight end Feleipe Franks, linebacker DeAngelo Malone, punter Bradley Pinion, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, defensive tackle Kentavius Street and linebacker Josh Woods. 3. Talent The Falcons believe they had the talent to be a better team. They need to continue to upgrade on defense, especially at cornerback, at wide receiver and backup running back and be on guard for the offensive line getting older. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said he wanted to return to the team.

“We have got a lot of young stars,” Woods said. “A lot of guys I know, a lot can happen with free agents and what not, but the talent is here. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to put it all together week in and week out. The talent is here. If you don’t see that, I don’t think you know ball.” But the talent should have prevailed in games against the Panthers (twice: a blowout and an overtime loss), Dolphins (a blowout) and the Jets (special teams, blown late lead). The Falcons know there will be some roster turnover. “The first day of OTAs you might not have the same 90 guys by the end,” Woods said. “That’s kind of always (the case.) It’s a performance-based business. We know that for sure.” 4. Culture change There will be talk of changing the culture. “From a players perspective, we trust (owner) Mr. (Arthur) Blank, (son) Josh Blank, (Falcons president and CEO) Greg Beadles, all of the people that are in those positions, that’s what they get paid to do and that’s their job,” Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough said. “I joke around with people and they say my job is to throw a ball between my legs. That’s what I get paid to do.”

The players are watching closely. “I’ve got full trust in that core and with the leadership in this organization that they are going to bring the right people in,” McCullough said. “I have no doubt that we’re going to win a lot of games.” 5. Quarterback situation Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has posted a 4-8 record in his 12 starts in the NFL. He had surgery to repair his left knee Nov. 25 and has an expected recovery period of nine to 12 months. The Falcons reportedly restructured Kirk Cousins’ contract that will allow him to look for a starting opportunity, possibly get released by the start of the new year and leave room for a potential return. Both sides have some flexibility for the offseason of change.