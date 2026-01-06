Hawks working to move Trae Young

The end of the Trae Young era in Atlanta appears near.
The Hawks appear to be working with Young’s camp to find a new home for the four-time All-Star, according to people familiar with the situation.
ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news.
Young has missed the last four games and is expected to miss a fifth straight matchup on Monday against the Raptors.
According to a report from Marc Stein, the Wizards are among the teams the Hawks have engaged with about a deal for Young.
The Hawks have weathered much of Young’s absence this season. They currently lead the NBA with 31.3 assists per game, and they lead the league in points off catch-and-shoot opportunities.
This season, the Hawks are 15-12 without Young in the lineup, going 13-10 in the first 23 games he missed with a right MCL sprain. The Hawks have since split the last four games Young has missed with a right quad contusion.
Per Charania’s report, the Hawks and Young’s camp have had conversations about the 27-year-old guard’s future in Atlanta over the past several months. The Hawks did not extend Young over the summer when he became eligible to re-up his contract with the team.
Young has a player option worth $48.9 million for next season. If Young opted out of it, he would become an unrestricted free agent.