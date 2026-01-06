Hawks working to move Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. The Raptors won 138-118 over the Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks are 15-12 without Young in the lineup.

The Hawks appear to be working with Young’s camp to find a new home for the four-time All-Star, according to people familiar with the situation.

The end of the Trae Young era in Atlanta appears near.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

Young has missed the last four games and is expected to miss a fifth straight matchup on Monday against the Raptors.

According to a report from Marc Stein, the Wizards are among the teams the Hawks have engaged with about a deal for Young.

The Hawks have weathered much of Young’s absence this season. They currently lead the NBA with 31.3 assists per game, and they lead the league in points off catch-and-shoot opportunities.