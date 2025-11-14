Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 48th nationally and 12th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Here is a look at how the 18 future Jackets are doing statistically this season:

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 12 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Kell (8-2) hosts Hampton on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke had 67 tackles (22 for a loss), 12 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries, defended three passes and forced three fumbles in the regular season. Osceola (6-4) hosts Durant on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins, who has 559 yards receiving this season, had one catch for six yards in Rome’s win over Kennesaw Mountain in the regular-season finale. Collins also kicked a PAT in the victory. The Wolves (8-2) host Lovejoy on Friday in the state playoffs.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 43 tackles (three for a loss), an interception and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also went 41-for-77 passing for 659 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, had 80 rushes for 516 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (5-5) travels to Chipley on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 27 catches for 454 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker (8-3) travels to Muscle Shoals on Friday for the second round of the state playoffs.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had seven tackles and a quarterback hurry in a win over Douglas County in the regular-season finale. Carrollton (10-0) hosts North Forsyth on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 20 touchbacks on 37 kickoffs, is averaging 34.6 yards on 25 punts (placing 10 inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-4 on field goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (6-4) is at Stockbridge on Friday for the first round of the state playoffs.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 148.5 yards per game and total 356.7 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (3-7) hosts Denmark on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 40 receptions for 547 yards and five touchdowns, and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (4-5) hosts John Carroll Catholic in the state playoffs Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (4-5) hosts John Carroll Catholic in the state playoffs Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 31 catches for 463 yards and five touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (7-4) hosts Charlotte Christian (N.C.) on Friday in the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (9-1) hosts Starr’s Mill on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 27 carries for 44 yards, and has 43 receptions for 761 yards and eight touchdowns on offense. He has recorded 25 tackles (six for a loss), defended eight passes, made an interception and forced a fumble. Brooks County (5-5) hosts Taylor County on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No season stats have been reported for Terry, who has missed most of the season with an injury. Manchester (4-5) hosts Wheeler County on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy ended the season 5-5.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 55 tackles (six for a loss), a forced fumble, two sacks and three quarterback hurries this season. Spruce Creek (8-2) hosts Seminole on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston, who now has 1,001 yards receiving this season, had nine catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Rome’s win over Kennesaw Mountain in the regular-season finale. The Wolves (8-2) host Lovejoy on Friday in the state playoffs.

